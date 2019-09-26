First-year gridder lands starting role

Tristan Wilson spent his first three years at Calaveras High School watching football games from the stands. He sat next to friends and cheered on his classmates down on the field. For three years, Wilson watched.
Now, in his final year of high school, Wilson is one of the players Calaveras fans are watching. Not only did Wilson decide to give football a chance, but through his attitude and hard work, has found a starting spot on both sides of the ball.
The effort that Wilson gives far outweighs his lack of experience, and that’s why Calaveras head coach Doug Clark has no problem putting the first-year player out on the field.
“He’s getting better each week,” Clark said of Wilson. “He’s a kid that I wish was out here for three years before, instead of just this year. But he’s a big kid who is strong and deceivingly quick. But most importantly, he’s a kid who shows up every day and puts the effort in. If he keeps doing that, he’s going to keep finding spots on the field.”
Although this is Wilson’s first year playing high school football, it isn’t the first time he’s put on a helmet and shoulder pads. He played youth football, but an injury as a seventh grader was a turning point for Wilson, as he decided to shift his focus to other athletic endeavors.
“I guess I was scared to get injured again and I was also just focusing on baseball,” Wilson said of why he didn’t play football when he entered high school. “But I figured that because it was my senior year, I’d come out and play.”
It may have been Wilson’s decision to play, but his senior teammates Nolan Dart, Zeke Martinez and Jonny Lozano helped nudge him in that direction. And Clark could also see potential in Wilson, who has the size to be a quality player.
“He’s a good kid and an athlete; so, why not give it a shot?” Clark said.
Wilson went through spring and summer practices, and once the pads were put on, started to feel right at home. From the first day of contact practice, Wilson didn’t shy away from hitting his teammates.
“I love the atmosphere of being around all the guys as well as the hitting,” said Wilson, who began the year playing tight end and defensive end. “That’s made me have a lot of fun. Getting to hit people is the fun part about it.”
After playing intermittently the first two games, Wilson earned more playing time as a defensive end. In a 21-19 road win over Bradshaw Christian, Wilson recorded five tackles. However, when Wilson arrived to practice Monday afternoon, he learned that he’ll be starting Friday against Stellar Prep, but as an offensive tackle. He has never played tackle before.
“I was surprised,” Wilson said. “I know that I can block, but when they said that I’d be playing tackle this week, my eyes kind of shot out (of my head). I’ll give it a try and see if I’m good at it, but I’m definitely a little nervous. I think as the week goes on, I’ll get better and better and feel more comfortable with it.”
Calaveras’ offensive line has had issues in the first four games of the season and Clark is looking to find any solution. While Wilson has never played a down at tackle, Clark knows that he will give everything he has to be successful.
“He may not be the best tackle and that may be a tough position, but we know he’s going to give us his best effort,” Clark said. “I’m not saying that he’s going to dominate or not make mistakes, but it’s going to be done with effort.”
Wilson doesn’t care where he plays. The senior is having fun on the football field and the only regret he has is not playing sooner.
“Absolutely, I regret it,” Wilson said. “After these past couple of weeks, I’ve been thinking to myself that I wish I would have played. If anything, I’d be way better than I am now.”