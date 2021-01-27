Fierce ‘family’ competition flares up on links

The holiday in remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. caused La Contenta senior golfers to move their tournament to Jan. 20. It was such a perfect weather day for golf that many seniors could be heard singing the Beatles song, “Good Day Sunshine” as they traversed the course in a game of bogey points.
In the Red Tee Fight, Ken Phillips mustered the most points (41) of any contestant in the field as he took first. A tie for second ensued between Steve Weyrauch and Eugene Weatherby. Weyrauch credited his resurgent game to George Dillon, who, due to their age difference, he considers a father figure with his wise advice on golf and life in general. Dillon says, “Steve is like a son. He doesn’t call. He doesn’t email. He doesn’t remember my birthday.”
Weatherby’s consistent winning in these events is making him a golf icon in Moke Hill. Jack Cox showed he still has it by tying tournament director Jon Foucrault for fourth. Ed Bruenn and Ralph Johnson earned enough to buy a cup of coffee with their sixth-place tie.
In the Gold Tee Flight, Norm Miley excelled with the second-most points of the day with 40. In addition to working hard to increase his distance, Norm has developed the most silky-smooth swing you will ever see, putting his fellow golfers in awe whenever he plays a shot. Bill Gylling, who ranked No. 7 in money earnings last year, continued his onslaught, as he gained second place. Gold tee champ Gary Stockeland took third by one shot to overtake Ken Polk’s fourth-place standing.
In the White Tee Flight, Robert Bradley sneaked past Larry Parenti for first. Gabe Karam loosened up his joints with homemade olive oil to recover from last week’s hiccup and take third. Louis Luna demonstrated his game is on the rebound, as his tied club champ runner-up Al Liberato for fourth. Dan “The Man” Borges settled for sixth-place money.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 4 and No. 13 from the red tees, Steve Weyrauch added to a profitable day, as he took first on No. 4 and nearly duplicated that on No. 13 until Dillon’s shot of the day—3 feet from the hole—beat him by nine inches. David Bockman added to his weekly earnings, as he placed second on No. 4.
From the golds, last year’s leading money winner, Orv Pense, lapped up first- and second-place money on No. 4, as he was the solo golfer to hit the green. He also gained first on No. 13. When Rahis Hemmes was asked the secret to his second-place finish, he replied, “Mike Pisano no longer plays the golds.”
In the White Tee Flight, big Dan Borges beat out not-so-big Louie Luna for first on No. 4. Luna also took second on No. 13. David Dean, who last year tied for first-place money in this contest, earned first on No. 13.