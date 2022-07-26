Napping is meant for the couch, not the golf course

Competition reverted to team play on July 18 in which one ball on par fives, two on par fours, and three on par threes were counted. Senior men are known to take daily naps, but team members don’t appreciate it when someone naps during the round.
Staying alert the whole day was the smoking hot winning team of Ron Bassett, who lately has been sneaking into the winning circle. He was joined by Louis Luna, newbie George White, and retired attorney Norm Miley. Miley rested his case that lessons from head pro Nate Allen are kicking in. Even Allen was surprised he is doing so well. This group of bandits won by an astonishing five strokes, which resulted in the NCGA sending out investigators to find out how they did it.
In second place were Matt Theodore, Jim Turrentine, Ken Phillips, and A.D. Hawkins. Turrentine hasn’t played much this year and competitors appreciate his absences. Phillips’ golf of late has been as hot as the weather. He also had another shot-of-the-day in closest-to-the-hole competition on No. 13 (7 feet, 1 inch). A pile up occurred for third as four teams tied. Retired psychologist Al Liberato definitely psyched up his team, which included Cliff Howard, Gabe Karam and Rahls Hemmes. Dave Mullen, old timer Steve Weyrauch, big Jim Powell and Joe Heredia matched their score. Weyrauch has been around so long that he remembers when none of the groupies used a walker.
David Dean, Red Tee Champ Rodger La Fleur, renowned storyteller Ralph Johnson and George Dillon joined the pile up. Dillon proved the old adage that hell has no fury like a golfer who three putts from 15-feet. The final group in this menagerie consisted of Ron Huckaby, Dan Borges and Dave Moyles. They were helped by their good friend, Mr. Card-in.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 2 from the white tees, club championship runner-up David Dean got a little revenge over club champ Alan Couchman, as he took first. From the golds, inspiring Mike Pisano squeaked past David Moyles for first-place money. From the reds, saintly Jon Foucrault performed another miracle, as he gobbled up first- and second-place treasure.
In the contest on No. 13 from the whites, Powell somehow got off a good shot as he overtook Russell Hart’s second-place effort. Huckaby beat out incredible Orv Pense from the golds. From the reds, La Fleur was beaten out of first by the last player of the day.
