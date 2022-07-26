 Skip to main content
La Contenta Senior Golf

Napping is meant for the couch, not the golf course

Competition reverted to team play on July 18 in which one ball on par fives, two on par fours, and three on par threes were counted. Senior men are known to take daily naps, but team members don’t appreciate it when someone naps during the round.

Staying alert the whole day was the smoking hot winning team of Ron Bassett, who lately has been sneaking into the winning circle. He was joined by Louis Luna, newbie George White, and retired attorney Norm Miley. Miley rested his case that lessons from head pro Nate Allen are kicking in. Even Allen was surprised he is doing so well. This group of bandits won by an astonishing five strokes, which resulted in the NCGA sending out investigators to find out how they did it.

