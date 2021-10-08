Swept: Bret Harte falls victim to Sonora for a third time

SONORA – The Bret Harte Bullfrogs are done with the Sonora Wildcats for the remainder of the 2021 season and that’s good news for the Bullfrogs.
Bret Harte only has five losses to its name and three of them have been courtesy Sonora. The Bullfrogs finished their season series with the Wildcats with a 3-0 loss Thursday night at Bud Castle Gym in Sonora.
Bret Harte lost 25-17, 25-16 and 25-20. In two of the three losses to the Wildcats, Bret Harte was defeated in three sets. The only loss that wasn’t in three sets came in the first matchup between the two squads and the match went down to the wire, only to have Sonora win in five sets.
“I will never take anything away from a great team and Sonora is a great team and a great program, who has a good reputation,” Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich said. “When we play them, we have the opportunity to upset them, which creates excitement. But really, they are a team who will prepare you for the postseason. You want to see teams who are at their level when you get to that third part of the season.”
The Bullfrogs began the night without much energy and Sonora was able to capitalize right away. The Wildcats jumped out to an early lead and cruised to a 25-17 win to take the opening set.
“We knew that we could have had a shot, we just didn’t quite bring everything that we could tonight and then everything kept falling apart,” Bret Harte senior Jaycee Davey said. “But this one hurts. The biggest thing was our energy and we didn’t necessarily have a purpose to play. We were just going through the motions and with a good team like Sonora, you can’t do that. We have to play with more passion and heart than we did tonight.”
Sonora continued to dominate the Bullfrogs on the court in the second set, but all of a sudden, Bret Harte began to battle back. Point-by-point, Bret Harte started to get closer to the Wildcats on the scoreboard. After a string of good plays, Bret Harte trailed Sonora 17-15. But that’s when the good fortune stopped and the Wildcats went on a large run to take the second set 25-16.
In the final set, Sonora again took a big lead and looked primed to end it early. However, with junior Ashlin Arias serving for the Bullfrogs, the squad from Angels Camp went on a decent run. And with each point, the excitement and belief started to grow on Bret Harte’s side of the court. Unfortunately, 20 points was as high as the Bullfrogs could get and dropped the final set 25-20.
“It’s always encouraging when it feels like the story is already written, to see your team fight and try to change that,” Porovich said. “However, it was too little, too late. But that doesn’t take away from some players stepping up and making some huge plays.”
Even with the loss to the Wildcats, the Bullfrogs are still in sole possession of second place in the Mother Lode League. Bret Harte has a one-game lead over Calaveras, who the Bullfrogs have knocked off twice in 2021. The second of those victories came on Tuesday and having to take on their county rivals and then the powerhouse of the Mother Lode League in the same week, was a large and difficult task for the Bullfrogs.
“It was a tough week with the way that the schedule fell,” Porovich said. “Ending our rounds of league with Calaveras and starting the next round with Sonora and both of them happening to fall on the same week makes this a big week. That requires a lot emotionally and physically, especially when these kids had a lot of time off during Covid.”