Argonaut Tournament ends with Calaveras picking up two victories

After not playing a single game on campus during the short spring season, the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team got to play a few extra games on their home field because of a last-minute change of venue.
The Argonaut Soccer Tournament was scheduled to take place at Argonaut High School in Jackson, but because of poor field conditions, the tournament was moved to San Andreas. So, to get a few extra games on the home field wasn’t anything that caused Calaveras head coach Matt Simpson to object.
“It’s a nice gift that fell in our lap,” Simpson said. “We had to scramble a little bit to make sure it could happen, but it’s definitely an advantage for us. You always like playing at home.”
Calaveras (5-1-1) went 2-1 over the two-day tournament, which featured Stone Ridge Christian, Livingston, Grace Davis, Rio Vista and Argonaut. Calaveras picked up victories over Stone Ridge Christian and Rio Vista and was handed its first loss of the year by Livingston.
“Overall, outside of the injury to our goalie Rita (Araujo), it was a good tournament,” Simpson said. “We got some quality wins and had to deal with some adversity. It gives us confidence and some focus on where we can improve going forward, as we get closer to league play.”
Calaveras began the tournament with a 10:30 a.m. game against Stone Ridge Christian. Playing so early in the morning with classmates milling around above the field was an odd feeling for some of the Calaveras players.
“It definitely feels weird,” Calaveras’ Kaydance Norried said. “We are not used to this big of a crowd, so it put a little more pressure on us.”
With much of the school watching, Calaveras beat Stone Ridge Christian 5-0. Calaveras’ first goal came with 29:03 to play in the opening half. Senior Sydney Remus took a shot that was stopped by the goalie, but senior Emma Alliende was in a perfect position to put the rebound into the back of the net.
With 16:15 to play in the half, Norried got behind the Stone Ridge Christian defense and beat the goalie on the breakaway to put Calaveras up 2-0.
“That was my first goal of the season and I’m glad that I was able to feel excited about it,” Norried said.
Remus scored Calaveras’ final goal of the first half with a penalty kick to put her squad up 3-0. In the second half, Norried recorded her second goal of the game, as she scored after a blocked shot from senior Montana Grant. Calaveras’ final goal came from Lisbeth Ceja with 9:30 to play in the game.
After beating Stone Ridge Christian 5-0, Calaveras took on Livingston, who got the better of Grace Davis earlier in the afternoon. Calaveras suffered its first loss of the year, as Livingston won 7-1. Livingston scored early and often and within the opening 15 minutes, Calaveras trailed 4-0. Calaveras’ only goal was put in by a Livingston defender.
On Saturday, Calaveras bounced back nicely with a 4-0 shoutout victory over Rio Vista. Calaveras got two goals from Alliende and Grant. And freshman goalie Victoria Velasco replaced an injured Araujo and didn’t allow anything to touch the back of the net.
“Once again, everyone played very well and contributed to the team win,” Simpson said. “The team did a great job moving on from the difficult loss of the previous afternoon and coming out and reestablishing their focus and drive.”
Before playing in the tournament, Calaveras hosted Escalon on Thursday evening and picked up a 3-0 win. Grant, Remus and Maddie Simpson each scored in the victory. Alliende and Grant each lead Calaveras with six goals, followed by Remus, Norried and Simpson with two and Allen and Ceja with one.