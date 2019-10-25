Calaveras volleyball gets No. 3 playoff seed; Bret Harte's No. 17

The CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV volleyball playoff brackets were released Friday afternoon and Calaveras and Bret Harte High School received much different seeds.
Calaveras, who ended the season with an overall record of 18-8 and placed second in the Mother Lode League with a 12-3 record, was rewarded with the No. 3 seed. Bret Harte, who finished with an overall record of 11-15 and was third in the MLL with a 7-8 record, was given the No. 17 seed out of 18 teams.
The Bullfrogs will begin the playoffs starting Monday night as they head to Galt to take on the No. 16 Warriors. Calaveras will have an extra day off as the remainder of the playoff games start on Tuesday and No. 3 Calaveras will host No. 14 Orestimba in San Andreas.
“I’m good with that,” Calaveras head coach Mike Koepp said about getting the No. 3 seed. “It’s a good draw for us.”
The No. 3 seed has been given to Calaveras three times since 2004 (2019, 2017, 2014). But regardless of what seed Calaveras gets, entering the third round of the playoffs hasn’t happened since pre 2004. In the previous 14 years, Calaveras has reached the postseason 12 times and made it to the second round six of those times. But the third round has eluded the Calaveras volleyball program, which is a trend the Calaveras players and coaches hope to end this year.
Bret Harte fans may have been left scratching their heads when the brackets were released. The Bullfrogs – who finished the league season tied with Summerville for third place, but because of taking the season series against the Bears, were the official third place team – will have to play Monday, while Summerville plays Tuesday as the No. 13 seed taking on No. 4 Union Mine.
“Although we had some big wins throughout our season, we dropped too many others, so I’m not surprised that we are playing on Monday,” Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich said. “I am a little surprised that Summerville was seeded so much higher than us, when we went 2-1 with them, but I’m not in the selection meeting, so I don’t know what the discussion was. Regardless, we are excited to start the third quarter of our season and hope to represent Bret Harte well and make a run.”
As for Bret Harte’s opponent, who is ranked No. 16, the Warriors finished fourth in the Sierra Valley Conference with a 3-7 record and went 4-9 overall. Monday’s matchup against Galt will be the first time the two squads have met since pre 2004. There will be no rest for the winner as whoever comes out victorious Monday night will turn around and face No. 1 Ripon, who went 18-5 overall and 9-3 in the Trans Valley League.
As for Calaveras, the No. 3 seed takes on Orestimba, who finished the regular season 13-16 while going 10-4 in the Southern League. The Warriors enter the playoffs on a hot streak, having won four of their last five games.
Tuesday’s game in San Andreas will not be the first time Calaveras and Orestimba have met in the 2019 season. On Sept. 6, as part of the Cen Cal Classic Tournament at Buhach Colony High School, Calaveras defeated Orestimba in two sets.
The winner of Tuesday’s game between Calaveras and Orestimba will face the winner of No. 6 Woodland Christian and No. 11 Hughson. Should Calaveras win, that game would be played in San Andreas. The only way Calaveras could meet either Bret Harte or Summerville in the postseason would be in the section championship game, which is set for Saturday, Nov. 9.
All games, excluding the section title game, begin at 7 p.m. and the higher seed is always home.