Even with nine on its roster, Bret Harte looks to return to the playoffs

In the classic baseball song “Centerfield,” John Fogerty claims that he, “spent some time with the Mudville Nine, watching it from the bench.” Fogerty later took some lumps when the mighty Casey struck out.
Well, if the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer enjoys hanging out with a baseball team with only nine on its roster, then perhaps the former Creedence Clearwater Revival front man should make his way to Angels Camp and spend some time with the Bret Harte Bullfrogs.
Entering his third season as Bret Harte’s head coach, Josh Bailey has enough players to fill out a lineup card and that’s it. And while Bailey plans on calling up a few more players from the junior varsity team—who currently have 18 members— he hopes that his Bullfrogs embrace their small numbers and find a way to use it as an advantage, rather than a disadvantage.
“You’d love to have some more options, especially when it comes to pitching and position changes and having a pinch runner in those situations where you can actually make a real managerial move,” Bailey said. “With nine guys, it’s going to kind of be a travel ball situation where our hand is going to be forced at all times. The team knows what we are putting out there and the guys need to look to the left and the right and understand that we are the 300. It’s us against the wall of 10,000. It’s going to be us versus the league and us game-to-game understanding that we have to protect each other’s backs. It’s the Bret Harte Bullfrogs versus the rest of the world.”
Bailey might only have nine on his current roster, but there are a few of those nine who have the possibility of turning some heads while out on the diamond. Perhaps what Bailey is most excited about is who he will have on the mound. Bret Harte has two strong returning pitchers in junior Walker Maurer and sophomore Jack Trent. Of Bret Harte’s 10 wins collected in 2022, Maurer and Trent recorded seven of them.
As a freshman, Trent—who was named as a Mother Lode League first-team player—went 5-1 with an ERA of 2.02 and he recorded two complete games. Trent also struck out 64 batters in 41.2 innings. As for Maurer, he had two wins and posted an ERA of 3.22 and threw the most innings of any Bullfrog (50).
“As a coach, there are some things that you should always be excited about and if you have a pitching staff that you can believe in and depend on, a pitching staff that knows how to throw strikes and get outs is a pitching staff that a lot of coaches covet,” Bailey said. “That’s something that I think we have. We are returning our two guys who threw the majority of our innings last year and they are still not even seniors.”
For the first time in two years, Bret Harte will have someone other than Kenny Scott behind the plate calling pitches. Replacing Scott at the catcher position is senior Carston Weidmann. Although Scott handled the catching duties the previous two years, Weidmann is no stranger to life behind the plate.
“It honestly doesn’t feel like it has been that long, which is weird because I didn’t catch that much last year,” Weidmann said. “I’ve caught JV and all the years before in little league. It’s definitely a change getting back at it, but it feels good.”
Weidmann is still in the process of learning how to catch both Maurer and Trent, along with the other arms that Bailey has at his disposal. And while the chemistry between catcher and pitchers is still being worked on, Weidmann knows that eventually he’ll find a comfort zone.
“I’ve only caught both of them once in a bullpen this year, but getting to know pitch calls and getting to know where and how they throw is going to take a little while,” Weidmann said.
Maurer is entering his second full season as a varsity baseball player. As a freshman, he was called up to the varsity squad and played in eight games during the shortened Covid spring season. Now as a junior, Maurer feels the most confident and comfortable that he’s been during his high school career.
“I’d say I’m more comfortable because this last summer, I did a lot of travel ball and showcases,” Maurer said. “Seeing more high-speed pitches and getting more reps has helped me more and I’m more confident coming into this year.”
Bret Harte’s top three hitters from 2022 are all no longer on the team. After playing in 19 games as a freshman, Trent enters his sophomore season as Bret Harte’s big hitter. In 2022, Trent hit .278 with 10 runs scored, 12 RBIs, three doubles, two triples, drew six walks and was hit by pitches four times.
While Trent may be Bret Harte’s most dangerous hitter, Bailey feels that his young sophomore has the ability to take a big step forward in his second year on the Bret Harte diamond.
“Jack is returning as our most prominent hitter from last year,” Bailey said. “Jack’s just going to have to find his own routine at the plate and build more of an understanding on how teams are going to attack him. Teams saw him as a freshman as someone who was able to drive the baseball and with the way he was able to pitch in some games, they knew he was going to be a problem for the next couple of years. Jack needs to understand that coaches are going to be game planning around him. We are going to try to work on any holes we feel that he might have in his game, but the biggest strength Jack can have to his credit is to continue to build on what is his routine and what is his focus, pitch-to-pitch, and at-bat-to-at-bat, and game-to-game.”
In 2022, Bret Harte placed second in the Mother Lode League and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2017, although the Bullfrogs were quickly eliminated by the Linden Lions in the first round. Weidmann would like to reach the playoffs again and while his team looks different than the one from a year ago, the senior is confident that another good season is in the works.
“It does feel like a different team, but I still think we have a shot this year,” Weidmann said. “We have lower numbers than we had last year, but with the chemistry that we have, I think we can make the playoffs again this year.”
The nine Bullfrogs are Tony Honorato, Weidmann, Dylan Knick, Trent, Ben Lenard, Trey Jarnigan, Wyatt Skrobecky, Keegan Arvin and Maurer.