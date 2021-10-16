Senior night is a memorable one for Calaveras in 34-14 win over Amador

Scoring a touchdown is not an easy task. The right play must be called at the right time and the offense needs to execute together as one and even if all that happens, the chances of the play reaching the end zone might only happen three or four times a game.
But hoping that five players are involved with touchdowns in one game is nearly impossible and that’s what Calaveras head coach Doug Clark wanted to happen in the final home game of the season.
Clark envisioned all of his seniors who touch the ball to end up in the end zone. And at the end of the night, senior quarterback Travis Byrd threw three touchdown passes and the senior quartet of Dominic Boitano, Ryan Starr, Jake Hopper and Woody Gardina all crossed the goal line in a 34-14 win over the Amador Buffaloes Friday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
“I wanted a win and I wanted all the seniors who handle the ball to be a part of a touchdown,” Clark said. “I thought it would be so special because of how crazy it’s been the last couple of years that in the last home game, every senior that handles the ball get a touchdown and obviously the senior linemen are a big part of that. Five different guys scored a touchdown tonight and every senior who touched the ball got one.”
The 2021 season has not been one that has met the expectations of the Calaveras players, coaches and fans. With only one win heading into Friday’s game, Calaveras needed something to not only feel good about in the moment, but something to build off of for the future. For Clark, the win couldn’t have been any better.
“It feels absolutely wonderful,” Clark said. “I’m selfish and I wanted a win and the coaching staff wanted a win. But the fans want a win, the parents want a win, the cheerleaders want a win and the town wants a win. But, above all that, the players deserve a win because of how hard they’ve been playing. It’s a great feeling.”
During halftime of the junior varsity game, the Calaveras senior players were celebrated alongside friends and family. Joining Byrd for the festivities were not only his parents, but his two older brothers, Dylan and Kyle, who were also Calaveras quarterbacks. Byrd grew up watching Dylan and Kyle play and to be able to throw three touchdowns with them in the stands was something he’ll never forget.
“It was awesome, because I always looked up to them when I was little,” Byrd said. “I saw them throw touchdown passes and celebrate with their team and I wanted to do that. It was awesome that I got to throw some touchdown passes in front of them.”
They didn’t have to wait long for Byrd to throw his first touchdown pass of the night. On the first play from scrimmage, Byrd connected with Boitano for a 56-yard score to give Calaveras an early 7-0 lead.
“That was huge and the momentum automatically was on our side,” Boitano said. “We knew that we were going to run that play and I said to Byrd, ‘I’m going to burn this corner and I’m going to be wide open,’ and that’s what happened.”
In the second quarter, Byrd threw his second touchdown pass of the night. Starr got free down the Calaveras sideline and Byrd hit him in stride for a 78-yard score to put Calaveras ahead 14-0 with 8:13 to play in the first half.
“I saw their corner bite down hard and I knew the second that he bit that I’d be wide open,” Starr said. “Their safety came up and I was just waiting for Braeden (Orlandi) to get that big block and it was off from there.”
Calaveras’ 14-point lead didn’t last for long, as Amador scored twice in the final eight minutes of the half. Heading into the third quarter, the Buffaloes received the kickoff and Clark threw a challenge out to his defense.
“The goal of the second half was to come out and get a stop or get a turnover and that’s exactly what happened and we capitalized on it,” Clark said. “Momentum plays a huge role in football and it went our way in the second half.”
Calaveras forced its first of three fumbles in the second half and took over at the Amador 32. A holding penalty pushed the ball back to the Amador 46, but junior running back Braeden Orlandi took a handoff 46 yards for the only Calaveras touchdown not scored by a senior.
On the first play following the Orlandi touchdown run, Calaveras forced another fumble, which was picked up by Hopper at the Amador 12. Byrd had a shot at Gardina in the back of the end zone, but his pass hit just off the fingers of his receiver, which is a throw Byrd didn’t forget. Following the incompletion, Hopper scored from 12 yards out to give Calaveras a 28-14 lead with 6:28 to play in the third quarter.
Late in the third quarter, Byrd made up for his high throw to Gardina, as he connected with his tight end for a 14-yard touchdown pass to put Calaveras ahead 34-14.
“I missed him earlier in the game, so it was nice to get him one,” Byrd said. “He was wide open and I overthrew him, so I got to make up for that and get him a touchdown.”
Gardina is one of Calaveras’ captains, even though it’s only his first year playing high school football. While senior night was special to the first-year player, Gardina was happier to see his fellow senior teammates have success one final time on their home field.
“In a way, all those guys are the staple of our football program for this class,” Gardina said. “They are almost like idols to me and I want to be better to make them proud. It’s really special to get to play with all of those guys. They’ll be known in this program forever and it’s cool to be able to play with them.”
Byrd finished the night with 185 yards passing and three touchdowns. On the ground, Calaveras was led by Orlandi with 91 yards on 13 carries and 87 yards on nine carries from Hopper. Both Hopper and Orlandi rushed for one score. As a team, Calaveras rushed for 195 yards and outgained Amador 380-275.
After the 20-point win, the Calaveras players weren’t in any hurry to leave the field, especially the seniors. They knew that they would never play under their home lights and in front of their hometown fans again and wanted to bottle the moment as long as they could.
“It’s a real honor to work with my team,” senior center Alberto Molina said. “I’m just really proud of them.”
Hopper, who is a three-year varsity starter added, “I’m not going to lie, I’m kind of sad because it’s my last home game on my home field at Calaveras High. I’m happy and proud of all the seniors and the rest of my team.”