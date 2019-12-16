Bret Harte wrestlers pick up wins

The small, but tenacious Bret Harte High School varsity wrestling team took to the mat Saturday at the Curt Mettler Invitational in Elk Grove, while the junior varsity squad competed at the Livingston Tournament.
At the Curt Mettler Invitational, the Bret Harte junior duo of Kodiak Stephens and Soren Jensvold, along with freshman Dakota Stephens all picked up victories. Kodiak Stephens finished with a perfect 3-0 record and pinned his opponent in the second period of the finals to cap his impressive outing. Dakota Stephens went 3-2, which landed him in eighth place and Jensvold finished 2-2.
At the Livingston Tournament, Gage Perry placed first, while Alex Worth, Sam Whitt, Riley Eastwood and Chris Roberson all placed third. All five junior varsity wrestlers are first-year grapplers.
Bret Harte returns to the mat on Saturday at either the Mike Tamana Tournament, which will be at Modesto Junior College, or in Clovis at the Zinkin Classic. The Mother Lode League schedule begins Jan. 8 against Summerville in Tuolumne and Bret Harte will host Sonora Jan. 15 in Angels Camp.