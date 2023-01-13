Bullfrogs score 5 goals with 5 different players in a 5-0 shutout of Argonaut

Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.
JACKSON – After the Bret Harte High School boys’ soccer team began Mother Lode League play with a 3-1 loss to the Amador Buffaloes on Jan. 5 in Sutter Creek, head coach Jeff Gouveia knew that his team was better than what was on display in the loss.
In the defeat to the Buffaloes, the Bullfrogs were without the senior duo of Thomas Snow and Ezra Radabaugh, which left Bret Harte with only 11 players. For the majority of the season, Bret Harte has not had its full roster healthy and clicking.
However, when the Bullfrogs took on the Argonaut Mustangs, Bret Harte was as healthy as it had been all season and the play was exactly what Gouveia knew his team was capable of.
Bret Harte got five goals from five different players in a 5-0 shutout of the Mustangs on Thursday night in Jackson.
“This is what we look like when we are firing on all cylinders and the full roster is present,” Gouveia said after the win.
During his junior year, Radabaugh led the Bullfrogs with a team-high 22 goals. Radabaugh was one of the five Bret Harte players to put a shot into the back of the net against Argonaut and his goal was his third of the season. Although Radabaugh isn’t scoring at the pace he did a year ago, the senior doesn’t care who is responsible for scoring, as long as it gets done and the Bullfrogs collect a victory.
“Everyone knows their role,” Radabaugh said. “We just want to be out here and win. It doesn’t matter who scores the goals, we just want to win.”
The five goals scored against the Mustangs was the most Bret Harte has scored in a single game this season. But this is not the first time the Bullfrogs have kept an opponent off the scoreboard, as it is their third shutout of the year. Bret Harte’s defense, which was highlighted by a number of outstanding plays by defensemen Brian Rojas-Torres, didn’t give up a clean shot on goal all night. Senior goalie Alex Tudbury was as much of a spectator as those sitting in the stands.
“This is what we expect from the defense,” Gouveia said. “We train so that the backline doesn’t have to do much, and the keeper has to do even less. Everybody got the memo tonight and everybody applied what we asked them to do, and it worked. The keeper (Tudbury) would have been better off in a La-Z-Boy.”
Less than four minutes into the contest, Bret Harte recorded its first goal of the night. Radabaugh took a shot that missed the mark, but the loose ball bounced right to senior Zach Perry who scored with 36:44 for his third goal of the season.
“I was so happy that he was there,” Radabaugh said of Perry. “I was upset that I missed the shot, and he came in and made it and that just makes things 10 times better.”
Bret Harte continued to apply pressure on Argonaut’s defense for the rest of the half, but nothing resulted in a goal. The game was altered late in the opening half when Argonaut’s goalie suffered an injury, and he was unable to return for the rest of the evening. With Argonaut’s backup goalie taking over, Bret Harte scored four times in the second half.
“It’s hard to say what would have been had that keeper remained in the game,” Gouveia said. “He was an impressive keeper with a great number of saves. We didn’t change the way we played the game because there was a second keeper in there. I think we improved in the second half, and we moved some players around and tried some different things.”
After scoring just once in the opening 40 minutes, Bret Harte doubled its lead over Argonaut with 38:20 to play in the game with a goal from senior Angel Martinez. Eight minutes later, Radabaugh added his name to the list of Bret Harte players to record a goal, as he used his speed to get behind the Argonaut defense for the score. With 17:45 to play, senior Gio Da Ros scored his third goal of the year on a penalty kick. And with 2:01 remaining, freshman Brayden Bowersox joined the scoring party with his first career varsity goal.
After losing the opening game of the Mother Lode League season to Amador, picking up a 5-0 road victory over Argonaut not only gives Bret Harte some momentum, but it also puts the Bullfrogs back in the thick of things and fighting for a top spot in the league standings.
“These guys never put their heads down,” Gouveia said. “They looked at the Amador game as an anomaly and not a good representation as to who they actually are. I think there is a lot of wind at their backs now. This is how they want to play and how they are going to play for the remainder of the season.”
