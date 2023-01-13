Bullfrogs score 5 goals with 5 different players in a 5-0 shutout of Argonaut
Buy Now

Bret Harte beat Argonaut 5-0 on Thursday night in Jackson. 

JACKSON – After the Bret Harte High School boys’ soccer team began Mother Lode League play with a 3-1 loss to the Amador Buffaloes on Jan. 5 in Sutter Creek, head coach Jeff Gouveia knew that his team was better than what was on display in the loss.

In the defeat to the Buffaloes, the Bullfrogs were without the senior duo of Thomas Snow and Ezra Radabaugh, which left Bret Harte with only 11 players. For the majority of the season, Bret Harte has not had its full roster healthy and clicking.

Bullfrogs score 5 goals with 5 different players in a 5-0 shutout of Argonaut
Buy Now

Bret Harte's Gyver Crawford moves the ball in front of the Argonaut goal. 
Bullfrogs score 5 goals with 5 different players in a 5-0 shutout of Argonaut
Buy Now

Bret Harte junior Brody Burita sends a pass in the second half. 
Bullfrogs score 5 goals with 5 different players in a 5-0 shutout of Argonaut
Buy Now

Bret Harte senior Angel Martinez scored once in the win over Argonaut. 
Bullfrogs score 5 goals with 5 different players in a 5-0 shutout of Argonaut
Buy Now

Bret Harte's Zach Perry, left, celebrates with Gio Da Ros, right, following Da Ros' penalty kick. 
Bullfrogs score 5 goals with 5 different players in a 5-0 shutout of Argonaut
Buy Now

Bret Harte freshman Brayden Bowersox scored his first varsity goal against Argonaut. 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.