Upchurch relocating to North Dakota in wake of pandemic

Much like Tony Bennett left his heart in San Francisco, Ryan Upchurch has a very similar feeling with the Mother Lode.
After 12 years of teaching and coaching wrestling at his alma mater, Calaveras High School, Upchurch decided to leave his heart in Calaveras County and permanently reside in North Dakota.
The decision to leave his hometown was not an easy one, but with the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 in California – especially when it comes to teaching and coaching – Upchurch, a 1999 Calaveras graduate, felt this was the best call for him and his family.
“The tri-county area – Amador, Calaveras and Tuolumne – to me, that’s like heaven,” Upchurch said. “That’s where I wanted to live forever. All I ever wanted was to be at Calaveras. But we’ve been talking about moving back here for almost 10 years and it was COVID-19 that gave us the push. It got to the point where we were staying so I could keep coaching.”
The Upchurch clan, which includes his wife of 12 years and three children, didn’t pick North Dakota, specifically Dickinson, at random. In fact, Dickinson is where the Upchurch family began.
While attending and wrestling at Dickinson State University, Upchurch met Leah, who was a few years younger than him. The two didn’t officially start dating until three months prior to Upchurch returning to Calaveras County to begin his teaching career. After a long-distance courtship, the two were married in California and that’s where they’ve remained for over a decade.
Leah has family in Dickinson and the Upchurches would visit North Dakota at least twice a year. Like many married couples, conversations about where else to live were not uncommon and Dickinson was always a place that would be brought up. But in 2018, after 10 years as an assistant wrestling coach under Mark Bowe and Vince Bicocca, Upchurch saw his dream come true as he was named Calaveras’ new head wrestling coach. And that’s why now, two years later, it was so difficult for him to say, “goodbye” to the program he not only wrestled for, but also what he spent much of his life surrounded by.
“It was a dream come true,” Upchurch said about becoming head wrestling coach. “I’m trying not to get misty-eyed talking about it. It was all I ever wanted for a long time. But when you have kids, you have to change your priorities, so it wasn’t about me living my glories as a wrestling coach; I had to put my family first more than anything else.”
There had been talk amongst Upchurch and Leah about moving to North Dakota, but it wasn’t until the COVID-19 pandemic hit did those plans get pushed further into motion. Upchurch, who taught history, wasn’t a fan of distance teaching and that didn’t fit his personality or his teaching philosophy.
“When this started, a lot of us said, ‘I didn’t sign up for this. I might have to find something to do if this is the new normal,’” Upchurch said about distance teaching. “I never thought of myself as a creative teacher; I’ve always thought of myself as a personality guy who gets a kid to pay attention because I say something witty or funny.”
Talking about leaving and actually packing up and taking off are two different things. Upchurch wrestled with the decision for quite a while, and of course, he sought the opinion of those he trusted and cared about. One of those was Bicocca, who helped shed some light on the situation.
“He’s probably one of the most important male role models outside of my immediate family in my whole life,” Upchurch said of Bicocca. “His advice was to do what’s best for my family, more than anything else. We both got choked up on the phone and it was not easy to say, ‘goodbye.’”
Over time, the decision became clear and Upchurch knew he had to do what was best for his family and North Dakota was the answer. However, that doesn’t mean that leaving didn’t come without some heartache and more painful goodbyes.
“In the buildup to leaving, there were a lot of tears, stress and anxiety,” Upchurch said. “I left my mom, I left my grandma, I left my stepdad and my brother, who is my best friend. I left a whole community of people who are all I’ve ever really known. Leaving was definitely not easy.”
Although Upchurch is leaving family in the Mother Lode, North Dakota is home to his other family, one that has children the same age of his own to play and grow up with. But even knowing there’s family to help support the move, there was still a huge leap of faith taken by Upchurch and his wife.
Because of the timing of their decision, there were no school or coaching occupations available. While they have housing, jobs are still something that need to be found.
“My wife and I completely rolled the dice,” Upchurch said. “We both have no jobs and are just making a fresh start. I waited too long to start looking for work because we made the decision too late, so there’s no teaching positions available in the area for the school year. Does that mean I’m working at a gas station or changing tires or substituting for a year? Maybe. And maybe I’ll reach out to the local wrestling coach.”
Leaving Calaveras County was difficult for many reasons; one of those being the Calaveras wrestling program. Since taking over in 2018, Upchurch continued the tradition of excellence that was expected, as his squads captured league and section titles, along with Donivan Giangregorio medaling at the CIF State Wrestling Championships in February.
And just as hard as it was for Upchurch to say, “goodbye” to his grapplers, so too was it for them to say, “goodbye” to him.
“Upchurch has been more than a coach to me,” Giangregorio said. “He’s been a mentor, a friend, but most of all, family. Having a coach like Upchurch helped me understand the importance of fun in the wrestling room, but also discipline. This made me enjoy the sport even more. Coach Upchurch is a very observant person and noticed my mistakes and fixed them right away. I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for my coach, Ryan Upchurch. No matter where he goes, he will always be my coach and my family.”
There was a large part of Upchurch who wanted to mirror the career of Bicocca. Like his mentor, he wanted to stay around for years and years and step away when there was no more he could do. But to leave after only two years as head of the program doesn’t have the swan song feeling he would have preferred.
“I have some guilt, absolutely, and I don’t know if I should feel that way,” Upchurch said. “My wife always tells me that I paid my dues and I’ve given back plenty, but I feel that I had a lot more to give. To work your whole life to achieve a goal and then achieve it and take over the program was a dream come true. I wanted it right out of college. I spent years as an assistant, and I became a better coach every single year because of that. They gave me the keys to a nice car and all I had to do was not wreck it. I feel like I’m returning it with a full tank of gas and polished.”
Now, Upchurch is considered a former Calaveras teacher, wrestling coach and community member. But that doesn’t mean the book on returning to the Mother Lode is closed; he’s just working on some new chapters. And whether he and his family will once again call the Mother Lode home or not, Upchurch is forever grateful and indebted to the area where he’s left his heart.
“I just want to say, ‘thank you’ to the community,” Upchurch said. “Calaveras County made me 100% into who I am. I’m at the age now where I’m confident enough in myself that I’m proud of what I did and happy with what the county made of me.”