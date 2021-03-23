Calaveras can't land knockout blow against Summerville

TUOLUMNE – Early into the 2021 season, the Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team has shown it has the ability to go blow-for-blow with whoever is on the field. The problem is being able to land the knockout punch.
In two of Calaveras’ three games, its opponents scored late in the second half for what would be the game-winning goal. Such was the case Tuesday afternoon against the Summerville Bears.
With the game tied 1-1, Summerville scored with under 13 minutes to play and Calaveras was unable to answer and lost on the road 2-1.
“We are thrilled with the way we played today,” Calaveras head coach Rob Leetham said following the one-goal defeat. “We knew that Summerville was a very good team, who are the defending champions with a lot of returning guys. We told the guys after the game that we were thrilled with their performance. They (Summerville) deserved to win, but we look forward to a rematch on Thursday.”
After Summerville took a 1-0 lead midway through the opening half, Calaveras was given a golden opportunity to tie things up. Senior Jamie Espiritu was given a free kick near the Summerville goal and instead of making a pass to one of his teammates, Espiritu called his own number, which turned out to be the right decision.
“I was trying to score and there was some luck for us and it went in,” Espiritu said of his goal that tied the game at 1-1 with 11 minutes to play in the first half.
Even though Calaveras was unable to score in the final 40 minutes, it had no problem moving the ball on Summerville’s side of the field. One reason for Calaveras’ ability to move the ball was the addition of all-league goalie Alan Ramos to the field. Getting the start and replacing Ramos in the goal was sophomore Tanner Wright.
“We are so grateful to both those players,” Leetham said. “Allan for being unselfish and stepping out on the field. We thought we’d give Summerville a little better fight with him on the field. And Tanner is stepping up as a sophomore and starting a game against the defending champions, he did wonderful.”
With time becoming a factor, Summerville scored on a shot from nearly 35 yards out that went just over the leap of Wright, which turned out to be the winning shot.
“I think I jinxed us because about five seconds before he shot it, I told my assistant coach, ‘A tie wouldn't be bad,’ and then he scored,” Leetham said. “All the credit to that Summerville player for that shot. It was a fantastic shot.”
Calaveras (1-2-0 Mother Lode League) will get another shot at the Bears at 5:15 p.m., Thursday at Toyon Middle School in Valley Springs.
“We came in knowing that we were the underdogs and it was going to be a tough game and we knew that,” Espiritu said. “At the end, they got the luck. We just have to keep on moving and be ready for the next game.”