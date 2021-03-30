Stockdale scores twice in 2-0 victory

After a string of games didn’t go in favor of the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team, that finally changed Tuesday afternoon. Calaveras picked up a 2-0 road victory over Amador in Sutter Creek.
Tuesday’s win came after back-to-back 2-0 losses to Summerville and a disappointing 1-1 home tie against Argonaut.
“The girls got some validation for all the efforts and hard work they've been putting forth for the past few weeks,” Calaveras co-head coach Matt Simpson said. “It feels good all the way around. But we know we can't let up, because they are going to want some revenge on Thursday, so we're going to have to come out and put up another strong performance.”
Both of Calaveras’ goals came off the foot of senior Zoe Stockdale and each came in the first half. Stockdale’s first goal came with an assist from junior Sydney Remus, while the second was shot in by Stockdale in traffic in front of Argonaut’s goal.
After Stockdale’s two-goal day, she is now leading her team in that category. In the second half, Calaveras’ defense helped protect the lead and didn’t surrender a goal to Amador.
Calaveras (2-4-1 Mother Lode League) will try and win back-to-back games for the first time all year as it hosts Amador at 3:30 p.m., Thursday at Toyon Middle School in Valley Springs.