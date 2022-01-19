Calaveras still unable to top powerful Wildcat squad

While the outcome was the same, the performance was not. In the first meeting between the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team and the powerful squad from Sonora, it was the Wildcats who picked up a convincing 6-1 victory.
In the second meeting between the two squads, Sonora again beat Calaveras, but this time by a 3-1 margin Tuesday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
Sonora had a 1-0 lead after the opening 40 minutes and then scored twice in the second half. Calaveras’ lone goal came off a cross from senior Montana Grant and a Sonora defender inadvertently knocked the ball into the Wildcat goal.
“We showed a lot of determination tonight,” Calaveras head coach Matt Simpson said. “The girls fought all 80 minutes to keep up with Sonora and gave them a game. I'm proud of the effort put in by the team.”
The loss is Calaveras’ second since Mother Lode League play began in late December. Calaveras (4-2-0 MLL) will try to get back into the win column when it takes on the Summerville Bears at 5:45 p.m., Thursday in Tuolumne. Calaveras beat Summerville 10-2 when the two teams met Jan. 4 in San Andreas.