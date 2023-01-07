Rolleri gets redemption in Bret Harte's lopsided 30-point victory over Argonaut

This wasn’t just another game for Kadyn Rolleri.
It was one day shy of the one-year anniversary of Rolleri breaking her leg against the Argonaut Mustangs. So, it was only fitting that on the eve of the anniversary of a game that altered her life in a way she never imagined, the Bret Harte senior took the floor against Argonaut to begin Mother Lode League play.
As Rolleri prepared for the matchup against Argonaut, the thoughts of her gruesome injury kept creeping into her mind and at times, she needed to calm herself down and not allow her imagination to go to a place that would take her focus away from the game.
After breaking her leg 354 days prior, Rolleri helped lead the Bullfrogs to a 52-22 win over Argonaut on Friday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
“I was really nervous,” Rolleri said following the 30-point victory. “I was telling all my teammates that I was really scared and that I had some PTSD. But I knew that all my teammates would back me up and I knew that as long as we worked together, and I just went with things that everything would be OK. I couldn't let those thoughts stop me.”
Rolleri wasn’t the only one who needed to beat Argonaut to capture some sort of closure. After Rolleri’s injury, Bret Harte hosted Argonaut a few weeks later and Bullfrog Aariah Fox wanted to win that game for her friend and teammate.
Not only did Bret Harte lose, but Argonaut continued to pile up the points in the second half and ended up beating the Bullfrogs by 35. Following that defeat, Fox was unable to hold back her tears of frustration with the loss, but also remorse for not being able to beat Argonaut for Rolleri.
Friday’s win gave Fox that closure, but it also marks the first time that the Bullfrogs beat Argonaut since 2014 (Bret Harte beat Argonaut via forfeit in 2018 but did not outscore the Mustangs in that contest).
“This was great, and I see it as redemption,” Fox said. “We haven’t been able to beat Argonaut since I’ve been in high school and now it’s our senior year and she (Rolleri) is back and healthy and we as a team are thriving. It’s great to pull out our first league win against them.”
Although he was not coaching Bret Harte at the time of Rolleri’s injury, head coach Jeff Eltringham was aware of it when it happened, and he has watched her recovery process. He knew that this was a big moment for her, but once the game started, Eltringham felt that Rolleri would block everything out and just play basketball.
“I could tell that she was nervous, but once she got moving and started getting involved defensively, she was like, ‘OK, I belong now,’” Eltringham said. “This game was really important for her to get out there and get through it and to get banged around and that she’ll be alright. That’s a big mountain to climb.”
While Rolleri was nervous to take on the Mustangs, senior teammate CJ DesBouillons played as if she had something to prove not only to Argonaut, but perhaps to the rest of the league. DesBouillons scored a game-high 19 points, which included draining five shots from behind the arc.
DesBouillons made two shots from 3-point land in the opening eight minutes and Fox could tell early on that DesBouillons had the hot hand and she continued to feed her the rock the rest of the night.
“I love giving her the pass where she can just drain it,” Fox said. “I love watching her do her thing and shoot 3s and to see her so confident is awesome.”
With DesBouillons making two shots from downtown, senior Ashlin Arias also made a 3-point basket in the first quarter and added two more points with a jumper. At the end of the first quarter, the Bullfrogs had an impressive 16-3 lead.
“Starting strong was a huge relief,” Rolleri said. “We were all nervous, but as soon as we got that 10-point lead, I think that calmed us down.”
After an Argonaut basket to begin the second quarter, DesBouillons made her third 3-pointer of the night and Arias followed with points in the paint to put the Bullfrogs up by 16. Argonaut added its second basket of the quarter and Bret Harte ended the first half on a 6-0 run with four points from junior Sophie Bouma and a layup from Rolleri. At halftime, the Bullfrogs led 27-7.
Eltringham knew that his players were ready to go from the practices they had earlier in the week and the performance they gave in the opening 16 minutes proved him right.
“They are starting to convert things that we are doing in practice,” Eltringham said. “They were focused this week in every practice and I knew they would lock in for league. They were locked in and ready to go.”
Argonaut (8-9, 0-1 MLL) began the second half by adding a point with a free throw and the Bullfrogs countered by going on a 10-0 run, which featured five points from junior Chase Silva, two points from Fox with an assist from Rolleri and another 3-point basket from DesBouillons. Late in the third quarter the Bullfrogs got two points from DesBouillons and a basket following a rebound from junior Makenna Tutthill and heading into the fourth quarter, Bret Harte led 41-13.
Bret Harte (13-3, 1-0 MLL) outscored Argonaut 11-9 in the final eight minutes and got five points from DesBouillons and two points from Fox, Rolleri and Tutthill.
In 15 preseason games, Bret Harte limited opponents to just 30.7 points per contest. And during that stretch, the Bullfrogs allowed 30 or fewer points nine times. With Bret Harte holding Argonaut to just 22 points—which is the fewest Argonaut has scored in a game since 2017—Eltringham was pleased to see that the defensive success from the preseason carried over to the start of the Mother Lode League season.
“They are just playing hard and that’s what defense is,” Eltringham said. “They move and they rebound, and they do the basic things that they have been doing since fifth grade. They are talking to each other out there and honestly, it makes my job really easy when they are that good defensively when they just buy in and play hard every night. They’ve been doing that all year.”
DesBouillons finished with a game-high 19 points; Rolleri and Arias both scored seven points; Fox scored six; Silva finished with five points; while Bouma and Tutthill both scored four points in the lopsided victory.
“I think we made a pretty good statement tonight,” Fox said. “We all played really well, and we played together. The chemistry was clicking and I’m just excited to see how the rest of the league season goes.”
Rolleri added, “This is really going to motivate us. We haven’t beat Argonaut in a really long time and this is going to only push us to go even harder. This makes me and my team feel like there is a chance for us to win league.”
As for Rolleri, she will still need to take on Argonaut in the gym where the injury occurred and that will happen on Jan. 24 in Jackson. For now, Rolleri can be happy with the victory and can focus on collecting as many wins as possible in league play and potentially into the playoffs.
“I started to get really frustrated with myself in the middle of the game and I had to not think about what happened the last time I played against Argonaut,” Rolleri said. “This is a new game. Winning today really helped me put that in the past and now we can move forward.”