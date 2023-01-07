Rolleri gets redemption in Bret Harte's lopsided 30-point victory over Argonaut
Bret Harte beat Argonaut 52-22 on Friday night in Angels Camp. 

This wasn’t just another game for Kadyn Rolleri.

It was one day shy of the one-year anniversary of Rolleri breaking her leg against the Argonaut Mustangs. So, it was only fitting that on the eve of the anniversary of a game that altered her life in a way she never imagined, the Bret Harte senior took the floor against Argonaut to begin Mother Lode League play.

Bret Harte's Aariah Fox drives to the basket in the first quarter. 
Bret Harte junior Makenna Tutthill shoots in the first half against Argonaut. 
Bret Harte senior CJ DesBouillons made five 3-pointers against Argonaut. 
Bret Harte's CJ DesBouillons scored a game-high 19 points. 
Chase Silva, left, and Kadyn Rolleri, right, talk to each other after an Argonaut foul in the third quarter. 
Bret Harte junior Makenna Tutthill shoots in traffic in the second quarter against Argonaut. 
Bret Harte junior Sophie Bouma goes up for a layup in the second quarter against Argonaut. 
Junior Bullfrog Chase Silva scored five points on Friday against Argonaut. 
Bret Harte senior Kadyn Rolleri scored seven points in the win over Argonaut. 
