A second-half surge pushes Calaveras to a 38-point victory over Wheatland
Calaveras senior Braeden Orlandi drives to the paint against Wheatland. 

Kraig Clifton has coached long enough to not be surprised by anything.

Two days after losing an emotional game on the road to Union Mine by three points, the Calaveras head coach knew there would be a chance that his players wouldn’t have the same energy and intensity against a one-win Wheatland squad that they had against one of the top teams in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV rankings in Union Mine.

Calaveras beat Wheatland 70-32 on Thursday night in San Andreas. 
Calaveras senior Elijah Malamed gets ready to go for a rebound. 
Junior Jay Morehead runs the offense in the fourth quarter. 
Calaveras senior Thomas Davison scored four points in the fourth quarter. 
