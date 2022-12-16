A second-half surge pushes Calaveras to a 38-point victory over Wheatland

Kraig Clifton has coached long enough to not be surprised by anything.
Two days after losing an emotional game on the road to Union Mine by three points, the Calaveras head coach knew there would be a chance that his players wouldn’t have the same energy and intensity against a one-win Wheatland squad that they had against one of the top teams in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV rankings in Union Mine.
And of course, Clifton was right.
In the first two quarters of the game, Calaveras did not play the way that Clifton wanted to see from his team. The Red Hawks turned things around in the second half and after leading by just seven at the midway point, Calaveras ended up beating Wheatland by 38 in a 70-32 victory on Thursday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
When asked if he was worried about the performance of his team playing Wheatland after the tough loss to Union Mine, Clifton said, “I was very concerned about it and that’s exactly what it was and that’s what we were trying to avoid. I’m not really pleased with the first half, but I’m pleased with the second half.”
Calaveras started the game by scoring 19 points in the first quarter. Senior Jay Clifton hit two shots from behind the arc, while freshman Ryan Clifton and junior Earl Wood both made one shot from 3-point land. Junior Corban Curran scored five points and senior Elijah Malamed scored two points in the opening eight minutes. Heading into the second quarter, Calaveras had a 19-14 lead.
The scoring slowed down in the second quarter, as Calaveras scored nine and Wheatland countered with seven. Senior Braeden Orlandi led Calaveras with five points, while Jay Clifton and Malamed both scored two apiece. At halftime, Calaveras led 28-21.
The final 16 minutes of the game was completely dominated by Calaveras. The Red Hawks outscored Wheatland 42-11 in the second half. Jay Clifton continued to hit shots, as the senior southpaw scored 10 of his game-high 18 points in the third quarter. Orlandi added seven points in the third quarter and four in the fourth. Malamed hit two 3-point baskets in the second half and added four points in the paint.
Calaveras scored 24 points in the third quarter and 18 in the fourth, while limiting Wheatland to three points in the third and eight in the fourth.
“We had more intensity in the second half,” Clifton said. “We weren’t doing anything technically bad in the first half, we just didn’t have any intensity or aggression and they (Wheatland) were comfortable, and we let them get the shots that they wanted. I’m happy that we picked up the intensity more.”
With a large lead, Clifton was able to clear his bench and give his starters a rest. But the veteran coach wanted his players to remember that just because the game is in their favor, that doesn’t mean it’s time to go off script and start making things up on the fly.
“I still expect them to play well and execute,” Clifton said. “One of the timeouts that I took was about that because we started getting sloppy because we knew that we were going to win the game. We are wasting our time if we are just doing that because we have higher goals than to just win tonight.”
Jay Clifton finished the night with 18 points and made four shots from downtown; Orlandi scored 16 points and was 6 for 8 from the free throw line; Malamed scored 15 points; Ryan Clifton scored eight; Wood finished with three points; senior Thomas Davison scored four; Curran scored five; and senior Noah Cardenas scored two on a jumper.
Calaveras (7-3) will next take on Tracy at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Oak Pavilion, the home of the Columbia Claim Jumpers. Calaveras’ next home game will be Dec. 20 against the Escalon Cougars.
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.