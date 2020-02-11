The Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team continued its run of strong play with a 56-31 victory over the Summerville Bears Tuesday night in Tuolumne. With Calaveras’ win, and Amador’s loss to Sonora, Calaveras sits alone in second place in the Mother Lode League standings.
Joining the team for Tuesday’s game were three new players. The freshman duo of Braeden Orlandi and Elijah Malamed, along with sophomore Travis Byrd, made the jump from the JV level to the varsity squad.
Tim Van Damme led Calaveras with a double-double, as he had 12 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks; senior Colton Buckholz had 10 points; Kaven Orlandi and Isaiah Williams each scored six; Byrd and Malamed added five points; sophomore Jonathan Savage and senior Griffin Manning each scored three points; and Braeden Orlandi scored two points in the win.
“It was a good win,” Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton said. “I liked our defense and I liked our offense after the first quarter. It was a good opportunity to play the young guys and try different combinations of players.”
Calaveras (19-6, 6-3 MLL) will wrap up its regular season at 7:30 p.m., Friday night against Bret Harte in San Andreas.