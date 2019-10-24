Clark talks about moving forward after Sonora loss

Calaveras Enterprise Sports Editor Guy Dossi spoke with Calaveras High School’s first-year head football coach Doug Clark Monday after practice. Calaveras is fresh off of a 35-7 road loss to the Sonora Wildcats and looks to rebound Friday night against Argonaut in San Andreas. The two spoke about the loss to Sonora, what Clark didn’t like in the loss, and if Clark is OK finishing the season in a three-way tie for first place with Sonora and Amador.
Guy Dossi: There’s no way around it, Friday’s loss was not pretty. How long does it take for you to get over a loss like that and when did thinking about the Argonaut game begin?
Doug Clark: Argonaut started Friday night after the game, but Sonora is still in my mind and they’re going to be in there for another 300-something days until we see them again. That doesn’t go away, and neither does Ripon, and neither does Escalon. Even close games don’t go away. Bradshaw Christian is still in my mind, where we scored 21 in the first half and then zero in the second half. All those games, they just repeat in my mind, but right now, Argonaut is the main focus. But you are always thinking back and dwelling.
GD: After watching the Sonora game on film, what upset you the most?
DC: Just how soft we played. I’ll take credit for the loss, just like the players have to take credit for the loss. There are things that I could have done differently, but the overall softness is what hurts the worst.
GD: It’s interesting that you said you think your guys played soft, so how do you fix that? You’d think that after eight games, that would be something that is already well established.
DC: It is here. I thought we played a heck of a lot tougher against Escalon, Ripon and Amador. I’m not sure what it was Friday night. It was uncharacteristic. There’s all kinds of things that can go into it: it’s a big game; we’re on break; kids are off of their routine. But when it comes down to it, Sonora kicked our butt; we played soft and it needs to change.
GD: When you got hired in January, you told me that one of the things you’d like to see change in the program is the success in the playoffs. Calaveras football doesn’t have a section championship to its name and you’d like to change that. With an undefeated league season out the window, is chasing a section title the next thing that’s on your list?
DC: Our focus has to be Argonaut this Friday and Bret Harte next Friday. But, yes, in the long run, one day soon, I hope to be contending for a state title. Of course, I want a league title, but there’s just something special about a section title and we haven’t had one at Calaveras.
GD: After such a tough loss last week, how is the morale of the squad?
DC: The morale is good. We had a good practice today and we had open conversations as a team and as a coaching staff, so that was nice. Maybe I’m wrong and maybe I’m naive, but if that morale isn’t at the highest it has been all year coming off of a loss like that, I know I can’t wait to get back on the field Friday night and make a statement.
GD: There’s still a chance that you could finish the season as tri-league champions if Amador beats Sonora this week. Is that something that you’d be OK with?
DC: I’m having second thoughts answering this, but I’ve always been honest and I’ll continue to be when it comes to talking about football and the way I do things. I don’t want to be tri champs. I can wait until next year to try and beat them. I know people are going to have a tizzy fit with that, and that’s just me. Right or wrong, that’s my thought. I’d rather have it by myself. I don’t want to share it because some team beat a team that we lost to.