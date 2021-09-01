Bullfrogs clinch first win on the links

Not only did the Bret Harte girls’ golf team get to play its first home match of the 2021 fall season Tuesday afternoon at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp, but the Bullfrogs also picked up their first win.
After dropping the season opening match to Argonaut 184-234 Aug. 24 in Ione, the Bullfrogs got into the win column with a 241-297 win over the Linden Lions.
In the win over Linden, Bret Harte junior Carly Hickman earned medalist honors by shooting a 50; Caroline Krpan shot a 61; Trinity Kekai-Acedo and sophomore Ella Bach each carded a 65; Makenna Robertson shot a 67; and Sophia Ruff ended the afternoon with a 69.
“It was nice to see them bounce back with a win after last week’s loss,” Bret Harte head coach Diane Winsby said. “I don’t think the girls have quite settled into their groove yet, but they are working very hard to get there. Every day I see improvement in all of them. We are just getting started and I am looking forward to the good things that are coming in the next few weeks from them.”
Against Argonaut, Krpan shot a 57; Robertson shot a 58; Hickman carded a 59; Ruff shot a 60; Bach shot a 62; and Kekai-Acedo finished with a 68. Bret Harte was scheduled to take on the Sonora Wildcats Aug. 26 in Angels Camp, but the match was postponed because of a fire in the Sonora area. That match will be rescheduled, but a date has yet to be set.
Bret Harte (1-1) will next host Escalon at 3 p.m., Thursday in Angels Camp.