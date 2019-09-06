Week 3 preview: Calaveras at Modesto Christian

Calaveras (0-1) at Modesto Christian (0-2)
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Friday, Sept. 6
Place: Modesto Christian High School, Modesto
2019 season: Calaveras (0-1, 0-0 MLL) – had a bye week; lost to Escalon 24-7. Modesto Christian (0-2) – lost to Sierra 63-0; lost to Edison 62-0.
Last meeting: Modesto Christian beat Calaveras 24-0 in San Andreas in 2018.
Series record since 2004: The series is tied 5-5.
Calaveras head coach Doug Clark’s thoughts on Modesto Christian: “They are always a great program, but they have years that, depending on recruiting and the fact that it’s a small school to begin with, they can go really far up or really far down. I’m not sure about this year. I know there’s been some turnover with the coaching staff, but we are taking it as this is a Modesto Christian team that is up. We are coming off of a 24-0 loss to them last year, so regardless of whether they are up or down, we are going to attack it the same.”
Week 2 review: Calaveras lost to Escalon 24-7 in San Andreas. Trailing 7-0 late in the second quarter, senior quarterback Nolan Dart connected with junior Jake Black for a 4-yard touchdown pass. That was Calaveras’ only score of the game. Dart finished 4 for 5 passing for 58 yards and one score. Junior Clayton Moore rushed for 77 yards on 18 carries. For a full game story, plus videos, photos and stats, visit calaverasenterprise.com.
Week 2 JV review: Calaveras’ JV squad lost to Escalon 22-8 at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas. Calaveras struck first with an 8-yard touchdown run from Braeden Orlandi. Orlandi then caught a pass from quarterback Travis Byrd for the 2-point conversion and Calaveras led 8-0 in the first quarter. The first half ended with Calaveras leading 8-6. The second half belonged to Escalon, who outscored Calaveras 16-0. Orlandi rushed for 79 yards and one score on 16 carries and Jeylin Calbert rushed for 62 yards on nine attempts. Byrd threw for 35 yards on four completions. Calaveras (0-1) will not return to action until Sept. 13, when it hosts Ripon in San Andreas.
2019 season stats: Passing – Dart, 4 for 5, 58 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions; team total, 4 for 5, 58 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.
Rushing (attempts, yards, touchdowns) – Moore, 18-77-0; Lozano, 10-57-0; Giangregorio, 7-19-0; Dart, 4-19-0; team, 39-172-0.
Receiving (catches, yards, touchdowns) – Black, 2-16-1; Moore, 1-29-0; Giangregorio, 1-13-0; team total, 4-58-1.
Next week: Calaveras vs. Ripon, 7 p.m. in San Andreas.