Calaveras Female Athlete of the Year Runner-up: Vanessa Baysinger

Vanessa Baysinger not only juggled two sports at the same time, but she also tried something new during her senior year. Primarily a basketball player and swimmer, with nothing to do during the early part of the spring, Baysinger joined Calaveras’ soccer team and spent time protecting the goal and also played the field.
“Vanessa was a perfectly timed addition to our team,” Calaveras co-head coach Matt Simpson said. “She showed interest in joining the team about a week into the season, just when one of our keepers had some bad luck and got knocked out for the season. We knew Vanessa had been a goalie for a club team in the past and her height in goal would be a plus as well, so we were happy to bring her on the team to help cover in goal. Even with basketball being her main sport, Vanessa showed her competitive nature and leadership every day on the soccer field.”
During the short basketball season, Baysinger patrolled the paint and finished with 20 points, 16 rebounds, one assist and four steals. And when she wasn’t on the basketball court, Baysinger was in the pool. At the Mother Lode League championships, Baysinger took third in the 50-yard freestyle, finishing in 32.24. She placed third in the 100-yard freestyle (1:13.03) and then finished second in the 200-yard freestyle relay (2:07.24).
“Vanessa was a fantastic leader for our team this year and set a great example for her teammates with her commitment to the team, in addition to her other commitments, including school, soccer, swimming, FFA and other senior year stuff,” Calaveras head basketball coach Jeremy Malamed said.