Bullfrogs score a victory in first game of own tournament

The Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball team would love nothing more than to win the annual tournament that is played in their home gym. On Thursday night, the Bullfrogs took a step toward accomplishing that goal.
On the first night of the Bret Harte Boys’ Basketball Tournament, the Bullfrogs had no problem defeating Delhi 66-34 at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
“It definitely feels good to show the other teams that we are here to play and that we want to win our own tournament,” Bret Harte senior Bradey Tutthill said. “That’s what you do when you have your own tournament.”
After suffering a tough seven-point loss to Riverbank two days earlier, the Bullfrogs wanted to come out of the gate hot and that’s exactly what happened. In the opening eight minutes, Bret Harte built a convincing 21-6 lead. Senior Erik Trent led the way with seven points, followed by Tutthill with six and junior Jaden Stritenberger with four.
“I feel that we played one of our best games against Riverbank and it just came down to the end where we kind of messed up,” Tutthill said about wanting to start strong against Delhi. “It was in the back of our minds to play well and get a win to show the other teams that we are here to stay.”
The Bullfrogs kept their offensive momentum going in the second quarter, as they outscored Delhi 23-6. Carston Wiedmann scored 12 of his game-high 16 points in the second quarter, while senior Kenny Scott scored two baskets on breakaway layups. At halftime, Bret Harte had a 44-12 lead.
In the third quarter, the Bullfrogs only made two points away from the free throw line. Noah Adams scored in the paint and the other five points the Bullfrogs scored in the quarter were free throws from Jonah Melton, Weidmann and Stritenberger. Even though Bret Harte got outscored 13-7 in the third quarter, the home squad still had a 51-25 advantage.
The Bullfrogs scored 15 points in the final eight minutes, with Bradly Ransom and Stritenberger each scoring four, while Weidmann added three and Cooper Oliver and Trent each recorded one basket.
“We played hard, like we have been,” Bret Harte head coach Brian Barnett said. “In the first half, we were more efficient. We spent a lot of time working on some basic strategy and they actually executed it tonight and it showed.”
Weidmann led the way with 16 points; Stritenberger scored 11; Trent added nine points; Tutthill scored eight; Ransom scored six; Scott, Adams and Oliver all scored four; and Melton finished the night with two points.
Bret Harte (4-1) is off to its best start of a season since the 2017-18 season, which was Barnett’s first year as head coach.
“Being 4-1 helps something like practice not be a dread,” Barnett said. “It’s like, ‘Hey, we are here to get better because we are doing well,’ and that keeps the mentality of being sharp. I don’t think we are at the point where we are thinking that we are really good. I think we understand that there are plenty of places where we can grow and today, we grew. Tomorrow is a huge test to see how we really grew, against a quick, physical, disciplined team.”
Bret Harte will next take on Union Mine, who defeated Big Valley Christian Thursday night. That game will be at 8 p.m., Friday evening. If the Bullfrogs win, they’ll take on the winner of Mariposa vs. Del Campo game at 4:30 p.m., Saturday in the championship. Should Bret Harte lose, it’ll take on the loser of the Mariposa vs. Del Campo game at 3 p.m., Saturday with third place on the line.