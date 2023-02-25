Jumpers claim a 65-54 playoff victory over Contra Costa

Nobody wanted to leave the court.
After the No. 8 Columbia College Claim Jumpers defeated No. 9 Contra Costa 65-54 in the second round of the CCCAA Northern California Regional Playoffs on Saturday afternoon at Oak Pavilion in Sonora, players and fans stayed on the hardwood talking, laughing and taking pictures.
The win was the final home game for Columbia and the Jumpers will not play in their home again until the 2023-24 season. For sophomore Aurrion Harris, there was no better feeling than wrapping up his home Columbia career with a playoff victory.
“It means a lot,” Harris said. “We lost only two games at home this year and we said, ‘No more.’ This is one that we had to win.”
Columbia is now just one of eight teams left standing in Northern California and one of 16 remaining in California. Even though this is the third season in a row that the Jumpers got out of the second round, head coach Rob Hoyt never takes getting to play another postseason game for granted.
“I’ve got a sign in my office that always reminds me of the time we got beat by 51 points,” Hoyt said. “So, to go to the sweet 16 in California—that has 100 teams—and to go for the third straight year is pretty special. You take out the incarcerated students, we have the smallest school in the state. We are out in the woods and to get these guys to come here and play for me and give their all is pretty special.”
This was the third matchup of the season between Columbia and Contra Costa. The first game went to the Jumpers, who held on to win 80-74 in overtime. The second matchup went to Contra Costa, who returned the favor with a 59-58 overtime victory. Having prior knowledge about what to expect from Contra Costa helped Harris and the Jumpers on Saturday.
“It’s good because we know what they do and they know what we do, but we just like to play harder than them and that’s what it came down to,” Harris said.
If playing in a home playoff game wasn’t enough of a reason for the Jumpers to be excited, they got another boost of adrenaline when sophomore Caleb Chiang returned to the starting lineup. Chiang was Columbia’s top scorer for the majority of the preseason but missed all of conference play with a broken jaw. Saturday was Chiang’s return to the lineup and Harris was thrilled to have his fellow sophomore teammate back in uniform and out on the floor.
“When Caleb got hurt, we thought that was going to be our last time playing together,” Harris said. “When he came back, everybody was excited because we know what Caleb is capable of.”
The Columbia players also know what freshman Parker Tuttle is capable of and those skills were on full display all game. Tuttle hit four shots from behind the arc in the first half and ended the night with a game-high 25 points while draining five shots from 3-point land and going a perfect 6 for 6 from the charity stripe.
“He (Tuttle) didn’t play very well the last time we played them (Contra Costa),” Hoyt said. “I think he was 1 for 10 and he knew that, and he took that a little personally. He has the ability to be one of the best players in the state of California. He’s got a ways to go, but he’s getting there.”
With Tuttle leading the way offensively, Columbia’s defense played tight the whole night and limited Contra Costa to 31 points in the first half and 23 points in the final 20 minutes.
“Our defense was great,” Hoyt said. “They kept their composure and toughness and they adapted to how the game was being called and they capitalized on it. When things didn’t go our way, we didn’t turn into victims, and we didn’t blame or complain. We just picked ourselves up and solved the puzzle.”
Offensively, the Jumpers scored 35 points in the first half and 30 in the second. Columbia had a strong night at the free throw line, going 17 for 20. And the Jumpers also hit eight shots from behind the arc.
Tuttle led the way in scoring with 25 points; sophomore Keshawn Hall scored two; Harris scored 10; Chiang scored two; Kai Jordan added nine points; Ahmad Jeffries scored three; sophomore Daniel Rico scored two; and sophomore Marques Sales scored 12.
Life will not get any easier for the Jumpers, as they will next take on No. 1 San Francisco. San Francisco is 26-3 and is 12-1 on its home court. Columbia hopes to reach the final four in Northern California, an upset needs to take place.
“San Francisco is the best team in the state,” Hoyt said. “They’ve got a great coach and it’s a great program. It’s like getting in a cage with a gorilla and the only option is to fight and that’s what we are going to do.”
No. 1 Columbia and No. 8 San Francisco will play on March 4 in San Francisco.