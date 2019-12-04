AMA grapplers take to the mat in first tournament

The AMA youth wrestling season began Dec. 1 with the first team tournament of the year, which took place at Hughson High School. AMA finished with two first-place finishers, four second-place finishers, two third-place finishers and two fourth-place finishers. The AMA finishers were: Cash Day, first; Wyatt Link, first; Robert Grycel, second; Ace Day, second; Colton Link, second; Michael Brandt, second; Bailey Guglielmetti, third; Brandon Quashnick, third; Landyn Eggleston, fourth; and Grady Drayton, fourth.
Youth Wrestling