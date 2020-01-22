Bullfrogs hoopsters pick up first MLL win of the season

Three games into the Mother Lode League season and the Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball team was able to walk off the court victorious. The Bullfrogs held on late in the fourth quarter for a 44-42 win over the Summerville Bears Tuesday night in Tuolumne.
At the end of the opening period, Summerville had a 10-6 lead, but the Bullfrogs outscored the Bears 16-8 in the second quarter and led 22-18 at halftime. Summerville outscored Bret Harte 12-11 in both the third and fourth quarters, but the Bullfrogs were still able to win by two.
Bret Harte senior Jaden Bitner scored a team-high 14 points and had three rebounds, one steal and one assist; Kaden Palmer scored eight points, with four boards and three steals; Kieran Rymple and Caden Ding each scored seven points; Luka Miro scored five points; and Erik Trent added three points in the win.
On Jan. 17, Bret Harte lost on the road to Sonora 64-21. Bitner led the way with seven points. Bret Harte (10-11, 1-2 Mother Lode League) will host Calaveras at 7:30 p.m., Friday in Angels Camp.