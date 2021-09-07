Bullfrog runners finally get their chance to hit the trails

After having their Aug. 26 home scrimmage cancelled due to poor air quality from the Airola Fire, the Bret Harte High School cross country team finally got the opportunity to hit the trails in their first meet of the season.
On Sept. 2, the Bullfrogs were one of 19 schools ranging from Division I to Division V who took part in the Jaguar Invitational at Eagal Lakes in Tracy.
“For the first race of the season, all the runners ran well,” Bret Harte head coach Vicky Johnson said. “It is also good to get the first race over and the preseason jitters out of their system. The race was quite technical, with a single path of dusty, sandy, and twisty turns with small rolling hills. It was hard for runners to pass, as well as to keep contact with runners in front of them. Luckily, the race day was in the mid 80s, so we beat the worst of the heat. I was extremely pleased with the results and the positive attitude of the whole team.”
In the 5,000-meter varsity boys’ race, the Bullfrogs placed sixth overall with their score of 181. Lincoln placed first with a 45, followed by Oakdale, 56; Pitman, 64; Pleasant Grove, 130; and Golden Valley, 176.
Bret Harte junior Winter Whittle placed 10th out of 105 runners with his time of 18:28.4. Finishing behind Whittle was Jordan Smith (No. 34, 20:23.6); Alex Majiah (No. 46, 21:10.9); Avery Strauch (No. 70, 23.26.9); Matthew Barajas (No. 79, 24.02.4); Kyle Whitsitt (No. 81, 24.10.8); and Logan Jodie (No. 90, 25:35.8). Pitman High School senior Efren Sanchez placed first in 17:28.3.
“Our varsity boys stepped up to the plate and placed sixth out of 12 schools, with Winter Whittle leading the team,” Johnson said. “Many of these young men are still getting into shape and will continue to improve with consistent training.”
In the 5,000-meter varsity girls’ race, junior Kadyn Rolleri finished 12th out of 70 runners, as she crossed the finish line in 22:53.7. Sophomore Addy Heermance placed 24th and finished in 24:25.9, while senior Anika Jodie finished 45th and had a time of 22:53.7. Lodi High School sophomore Kiah Aitken placed first in 20:15.4.
In the 2.1-mile sophomore boys’ race, Bullfrog Broderick Burita placed ninth (14.26.8) and Elliot Burita finished 39th in 30:58.2. In the boys 2.1-mile junior varsity race, junior Nathan Reeves finished 23rd (15:57.8), while senior Matteo Arce placed 42nd (19:21.7). And in the 2.1-mile freshman race, Conrad Felix finished 11th (14:25.7), followed by Jack Lenihan (No. 23, 16:18.8) and Renner Young (No. 28, 16:42.1).
In the girls frosh/soph race, Bret Harte placed second with 82 points, only behind Lincoln’s 47 points. Freshman Lilly O’Geen placed sixth out of 66 runners with her time of 17:23.7. Freshman Sophia Keirns placed 14th (18:22.9), followed by Savanna Inks (No. 15, 18:35.7), Callie Hormel (No. 25, 19:56) and sophomore Skylar Inks (No. 26, 20:08).
“Our frosh/soph girls ran extremely well for a young group of runners and this is all their first year doing cross country,” Johnson said. “They all placed in the top 26 and that is what makes their team strong.”
Bret Harte will return to action on Saturday, when it takes part in the Kim Duyst Twilight Invitational at River Oaks Golf Course in Ceres. On Sept. 18, the Bullfrogs will host the Frogtown Invite in Angels Camp. The Mother Lode League season will begin Sept. 22 at Amador High School in Sutter Creek.