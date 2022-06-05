Brewer unable to capture victory in first professional fight

Luke Brewer, 27, made his professional Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) debut May 28 in San Francisco at Kezar Pavilion. The former Bret Harte Bullfrog had been training out of the Team Alpha Male Gym in Sacramento as an amateur and during that time, he built up a record of 4-1.
Brewer took part in the third professional fight of the night, which was in the 185-pound weight class. He made his trademark ring walk with the American flag draped over his shoulders with “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC blaring over the speakers. Brewer looked as determined as ever as he entered the cage and stared down his opponent Tony Charles.
In the first round, Brewer and Charles started standing up and trading blows. Charles landed a clean shot on Brewer, sending him to the canvas. Charles jumped on top of Brewer, who quickly tied him up. By the end of the first round, Brewer suffered a cut on his forehead.
Going into the second round, Brewer kept his distance from Charles. The two traded blows once again, with both fighters landing solid shots. Charles again landed a shot that knocked Brewer down. The two spent the rest of the round on the canvas.
Going into the final round it appeared that Brewer needed a knockout to win with Charles looking tired. Brewer closed the gap against Charles by pinning him up against the cage. Brewer then began striking Charles’s body with vicious knee shots. Brewer then took Charles to the canvas where they were eventually broken up by the referee.
When the two came back together, Charles took Brewer down to the canvas and tied him up until time ran out. Charles came out as the winner by unanimous decision.
Of the fight, Brewer said, “I ended up losing the decision. I played MMA too much rather than going in there to kill. I strayed away from my strength of wrestling a bit too much. A bit of ring rust, and a failed game plan cost me. Ultimately, I should have done my job by finishing my opponent, rather than leaving it in the judge’s hands.”
Brewer continued, “This is just a bump in the road, but I am here for the long haul, and this is truly just the beginning. I will be back in the win column come September.”