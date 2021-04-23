Even with no hits, Bret Harte picks up a 5-1 victory

There could have been many different scenarios Josh Bailey had envisioned when it came to picking up his first win as head coach of the Bret Harte baseball team.
Perhaps he thought of one of his players smacking a grand slam in the bottom of the seventh for the victory. Or, maybe he pictured a tight pitching duel that ended in a 1-0 Bret Harte shutout.
But the one thing that Bailey did not expect on the day he collected his first victory would be that his team would be no-hit. Well, that’s exactly what he got.
On a day where Bret Harte did not get a single hit, Bailey’s Bullfrogs picked up a 5-1 home victory over the Summerville Bears Friday afternoon in Angels Camp for their first win of the 2021 season.
After the game, Bailey couldn't help but smile and laugh about his team being no-hit and still picking up the win and his first as head coach.
“Truthfully, at the end of the game, I wasn’t even looking at our stat book,” Bailey said. “I was just looking for quality at-bats out of our guys and we got them when we needed them. Unfortunately, it wasn’t with hits. But fortunately for us, it did create runs. At the end of the day, I’m happy with the win and the boys are happy with the win. Nobody is pouting about not getting any hits. We were happy to come out of here with a win.”
Bret Harte rode the right arm of senior ace Kaden Ding all afternoon. After having a rough outing against the Sonora Wildcats to begin the season, Ding had one of the best pitching performances of his career.
Ding held Summerville to one run on four hits, while striking out eight in a complete-game victory. Against Sonora, Ding walked seven in four innings. Against Summerville, he didn’t allow a free pass until the seventh inning.
“He was hitting his spots a lot better today,” junior catcher Kenny Scott said. “And he felt a lot more confident that the defense behind him was going to make the play, so he was out there just pitching instead of trying to control everything.”
Ding’s command of the strike zone was the first thing Bailey talked about when asked what he saw from his ace against Summerville.
“He minimized the walks,” Bailey said. “Last time he went out there, the game might have gotten away from him when he started handing out the free 90s. Today, he minimized that and only had two walks at the end of the game. He pitched really well today.”
Ding gave up one run in the top of the first, but the Bullfrogs got that run back in the bottom of the frame. Kaden Herzog led off with a walk, stole second and ended up at third after a ball got by Summerville’s catcher. Ding scored when junior Erik Trent grounded into a fielders’ choice.
The Bullfrogs scored the rest of their runs in the bottom of the second. Herzog recorded an RBI with a sacrifice fly, which drove in Noah Adams, who was on base after being hit by a pitch. Junior Vincent Tiscornia walked and later scored on a Summerville error. Junior Austin Broglio and Trent each scored after a Summerville miscue and the final run came on a throwing error by Summerville’s catcher.
The ability to turn errors into runs is something the Bullfrogs hope they can continue to do as the season progresses.
“It’s very important to capitalize on their mistakes,” Trent said. “It can shift momentum and the mood of the game. When you can capitalize on mistakes, things can just take off from there.”
After scoring four times in the second, the Bullfrogs didn’t score the rest of the afternoon. In fact, Bret Harte didn’t send more than three hitters to the plate in any inning the remainder of the game.
With the first win now out of the way, Bret Harte can shift its focus to Sonora. The Bullfrogs and the Wildcats will face twice next week, with the first game being at 6 p.m., Wednesday in Sonora and the second on Friday in Angels Camp.
“The last time we saw Sonora at our place, we were in that ballgame for four innings,” Bailey said of the first meeting that ended in a 16-3 Sonora victory. “Our boys knew it and I think Sonora felt the pressure. Luckily for them, they opened the game up in their favor and caught the win. I think going into next week, our boys know it’s going to be a tough two games, but it’s two games that we very well have a chance to pull through and get a win, or maybe even two.”