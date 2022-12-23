Despite 31 points from Jay Clifton, Calaveras can't knock off Natomas

The final game before Christmas was not one that went the way the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team would have liked.
The final game before Christmas was not one that went the way the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team would have liked.
Calaveras dropped its fourth game of the season in a close 55-51 road loss to Natomas on Thursday night in Sacramento.
“They (Natomas) are pretty good, but we did not play to our abilities at all,” Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton said. “It’s very disappointing.”
The only quarter that Calaveras got outscored in was in the first. Unfortunately, the other three quarters ended with both teams scoring the same number of points, so Calaveras was unable to make up its four-point deficit.
The Red Hawks scored nine points in the first quarter, with senior Jay Clifton and senior Elijah Malamed both making shots from behind the arc, while senior Noah Cardenas scored two points and senior Braeden Orlandi added a free throw. Calaveras trailed 13-9 heading into the second quarter.
Calaveras and Natomas both scored 10 points in the second. Jay Clifton made two more 3-point baskets. Freshman Ryan Clifton and Malamed each scored two points and at halftime, Calaveras trailed 23-19. Jay Clifton scored four points in the third quarter, while junior Earl Wood made a shot from behind the arc and Cardenas and senior Merrick Strange both made one free throw. Heading into the final quarter, Calaveras was down 32-28.
Both teams exploded for 23 points in the final eight minutes. Jay Clifton carried the squad with 18 points in the quarter and went 5 for 5 from the free throw line. However, it wasn’t enough, and Calaveras returned to San Andreas with the four-point loss.
Jay Clifton finished the night with a game-high 31 points, which included draining five 3-point baskets and going 6 for 7 from the free throw line; Ryan Clifton scored two; Wood scored three; senior Thomas Davison scored two; Orlandi finished with three points; Cardenas scored three points; Strange scored two; and Malamed scored five in the loss.
Calaveras will return to the hardwood on Dec. 28 to take on Ceres in the opening round of the Livingston Tournament.
