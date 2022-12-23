Despite 31 points from Jay Clifton, Calaveras can't knock off Natomas
The final game before Christmas was not one that went the way the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team would have liked.

Calaveras dropped its fourth game of the season in a close 55-51 road loss to Natomas on Thursday night in Sacramento.

