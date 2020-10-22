49ers bounce back after previous lossess; injured roster healing up

For the first time all season, the San Francisco 49ers played like the defending NFC champions. In what many felt was a must-win game against the Los Angeles Rams, the 49ers snapped their two-game skid with a 24-16 home victory on Sunday Night Football.
In the previous two games, the obvious weak link on the field was the play from San Francisco’s offensive line and cornerbacks. That wasn’t the case against the Rams.
The 49ers (3-3) wore 1994 throwback uniforms. The tops and bottoms were all white. And following the 8-point victory, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s uniform was nearly as clean as it was during pregame warmups. The play from San Francisco’s offensive line was the difference between a win and a loss.
Against Miami, San Francisco allowed plenty of hits on the quarterback and surrendered five sacks. The Rams (4-2) came into the game having racked up eight sacks the previous week against Washington. But on national television, the 49er offensive line protected Garoppolo all night and didn’t allow a sack. And perhaps even more impressive, the offensive line kept all-pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald from disrupting the game. Donald finished with only two tackles.
Because Garoppolo had time to throw – although he got rid of the ball as quickly as possible – he threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns. All three of Garoppolo’s touchdown passes came in the opening half, as he connected with rookie Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle. Kittle finished the night as the leading receiver with 109 yards on seven receptions.
The other main reason why San Francisco captured its third win of the season was the play of its cornerbacks. It’s been a tough year for the defensive backs, with a slew of injuries making the secondary vulnerable to the pass. But against the Rams, Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Mosley stepped up big time under the bright lights.
Mosley played his first game in three weeks after suffering a concussion against the New York Giants. The combination of Verrett and Mosley helped frustrate the talented receivers from Los Angeles. Verrett came up with a huge interception in the end zone in the third quarter on a 4thand-goal. Mosley finished the night with seven tackles, while Verrett had three takedowns and the pick.
San Francisco had no problem moving the ball on the ground in the first half and running back Raheem Mostert was having another impressive showing. Yet late in the second quarter, Mostert seemed to injure his ankle and because of that, only carried the ball twice in the third quarter. The starting running back watched the rest of the game from the sideline. With Mostert unable to play, head coach Kyle Shanahan decided to give rookie JaMycal Hasty the bulk of the carries. Hasty finished with 37 yards on nine attempts.
While the injury to Mostert is another tough blow to an already injury riddled squad, that seems to be the only obvious injury from the win. And with each game the 49ers don’t add a player to the injured list, more and more fresh bodies will become available. With a tough schedule coming up, getting reinforcements will only help San Francisco’s chances.
Within the next couple of weeks, there’s a possibility the 49ers could have Kwon Alexander (LB), Tevin Coleman (RB), Jeff Wilson Jr. (RB), Richard Sherman (CB) and K’Waun Williams (CB). The added help to the defensive backfield and depth at run ning back could be a major addition moving forward.
The big issue for the 49ers is still the lack of pass rush. With Nick Bosa done for the year and no timeline for Dee Ford to return to action, San Francisco hasn’t been able to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks and that continued with no sacks against the Rams. If the 49ers pick up a win Sunday on the road against New England, it wouldn’t be a shock if general manager John Lynch pulls the trigger on a trade for a defensive end before the Nov. 3 trade deadline.
With a number of teams already looking at next season – Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets and Giants, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Washington and the Atlanta Falcons – there are plenty of teams who should be willing to make a deal with the 49ers. If San Francisco can add a pass rusher, that could come in handy when taking on some of the elite quarterbacks in the league.
The 49ers will head back to the east coast for a matchup with the Patriots on Sunday. New England (2-2) is coming off a disappointing 18-12 home loss to the Denver Broncos and like the 49ers, haven’t put together impressive back-to-back games in a while. A win over the Patriots would put San Francisco back over .500 and feeling good heading into a major division battle on the road against the Seattle Seahawks.
With the 49ers continuing to get healthy players back on the field, they should leave New England with a win. Projected score: 49ers 27, Patriots 24.