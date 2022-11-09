Calaveras has 5 voted to the all-league team

For the second year in a row under head coach Rebecca Conley-Elliott, the Calaveras High School volleyball team placed third in the Mother Lode League and reached the postseason. The Red Hawks ended the year with an overall record of 16-15 and went 8-7 in the Mother Lode League.
Like any long season, Calaveras had to deal with a number of issues that made life a little more difficult. For a good portion of the year, the Red Hawks were without a number of key players who were sidelined with injuries. Conley-Elliott looks at the 2022 season as three separate seasons, with the most successful of those mini seasons coming with a healthy roster.
“We essentially had three separate seasons in one,” Conley-Elliott said. “We came out really strong in the preseason and then we started to have injuries and that was in the middle of the season. The middle of the season was trying to overcome those injuries and trying to work through that. I was proud of the way that they played in some new positions because we had so many injuries. And we did well working through that the best that we could. And then we had everyone back for the end of the season with a more steady lineup. And we were able to finish on an upturn playing together and playing for every point and not giving away as many points on unforced errors that we did in the middle of the season.”
Conley-Elliott feels she grew as a coach between her first year and this one. But what helped her the most was already having an understanding of who was in her program and what she could expect from certain players, even before the season began.
“I learned a lot from my first year coaching high school,” Conley-Elliott said. “It was nice having that experience coming into this season and I was much more confident as a coach. It was also good being able to know my program, which was really nice.”
Calaveras finished the 2022 season with five players making the all-league team, with two on the first team and three on the second.
Making the first team was the senior duo of Laney Koepp and Kyra Saiers, who each served as co-captains. Placed on the second team was senior Jordynn Petersen, junior Kaylee Ewing and junior Ginger Scheidt.
Saiers played a number of different positions during her senior year. She started as a setter but was eventually moved to an outside hitter. Saiers finished her senior year with 112 assists, 110 kills, 166 digs and 32 aces. She recorded 13 kills in two different matches against Sonora and also added 11 in a loss to Amador. Saiers had 10 or more assists seven times, which includes a season-high 27 in a 3-1 win over Summerville.
“Kyra was always an impact player,” Conley-Elliott said. “It didn’t matter who we were facing, she came out with the mindset that we were going to win, and she was going to do whatever she had to do to make that happen. She would chase down balls when she was in the setting position, or when she got moved to the outside, she was going after those smart attacks and following the game plan that way. She led by example every single match and it was contagious to her teammates. It was amazing to watch her effort and to see how much love she has for the game.”
Koepp was Calaveras’ other first-team player. As a libero, she had 365 digs, 487 serve receptions, recorded 43 aces, 36 assists and had 14 kills. In a 3-2 loss to Bret Harte, Koepp was all over the floor and had 41 digs and 38 serve receptions.
“She put in a lot of work and is someone who is very athletically minded and understands the dynamics of being a competitor,” Conley-Elliott said. “She wanted to compete, and she was much more confident this year, which was a huge asset for her moving forward. She took the libero position seriously and worked every day to prove why she should be wearing the libero jersey.”
Petersen, who was placed on the second team, finished the year with 95 kills, 30 solo blocks, 72 total blocks, 10 digs and one ace. Petersen had a season-high 10 kills in a 3-1 win over Amador and had five solo blocks in a 3-2 loss to Sonora.
“She was another impact player, and it was nice to see how much she grew from last year to this year,” Conley-Elliott said about Petersen. “She just owned it, and it was great to see her come into her own and be that competitor and actually be able to see her swing and go full out every single time. She was a girl who was out there trying to improve her skill set. She had goals at the beginning of the year, and she definitely worked on those goals every day at practice, which included working on her block and blocking technique. I definitely think that her energy just rippled out to the rest of the team. Every time she got a kill or a nice block, she made sure that she was celebrating and giving that to others.”
In her first year of varsity volleyball, Ewing ended the year third on the team with 95 kills and also had 29 blocks, 56 digs and 20 aces. She recorded 11 kills in a 3-1 win over Argonaut and had six aces in a 3-1 win over Summerville.
“Kaylee definitely improved from where she was last year during her JV season,” Conley-Elliott said. “She put in a lot of work during the offseason during club and that changed her as a player. She was super dynamic, and I knew that I could rely on her. She’s always really positive and it didn’t matter where I put her, she would always try her best and make sure she was executing what I told her to do. That’s a testament to how hard she works every single day, and she improved overall in every single skill set.”
Scheidt had 44 kills, eight blocks, 98 digs, 15 aces and 119 serve receptions. She was also named as the recipient of the Character Award.
“Ginger is definitely another leader on the team,” Conley-Elliott said. “She is very driven, and she is able to relay that to her teammates in a positive way. We always did reflections at the end of each game and her name was always constantly being brought up. She was getting compliments from her teammates after every game, and it was because of how positive she was and the energy she had on the court or on the bench. It didn’t matter who we were playing or where she was playing, she was always giving it 100%.”
Making the all-academic team was senior Madyson Bernasconi (4.11 GPA), Koepp (4.02), Saiers (3.85), junior Isabella Autrey (4.07), Ewing (3.84) and Scheidt (3.92).
“I am really proud of them,” Conley-Elliott said about her all-academic members. “This program is known for having high GPA's, which is awesome. It’s so hard to make sure you have over a 4.0 and we have quite a few girls who do. They know that the student comes first in student-athlete, and they have to work hard for that. After games, they are staying up late and working on their homework and before games, they are bringing their books and making sure they get their work done. It’s awesome to see that they can do both and it’s great to see that not only are they excelling in sports, but they are excelling in the classroom.”