Calaveras has 5 voted to the all-league team
Buy Now

For the second year in a row under head coach Rebecca Conley-Elliott, the Calaveras High School volleyball team placed third in the Mother Lode League and reached the postseason. The Red Hawks ended the year with an overall record of 16-15 and went 8-7 in the Mother Lode League.

Like any long season, Calaveras had to deal with a number of issues that made life a little more difficult. For a good portion of the year, the Red Hawks were without a number of key players who were sidelined with injuries. Conley-Elliott looks at the 2022 season as three separate seasons, with the most successful of those mini seasons coming with a healthy roster.

Calaveras has 5 voted to the all-league team
Buy Now

Calaveras head coach Rebecca Conley-Elliott
Calaveras has 5 voted to the all-league team

Kyra Saiers
Calaveras has 5 voted to the all-league team
Buy Now

Laney Koepp
Calaveras has 5 voted to the all-league team
Buy Now

Jordynn Petersen
Calaveras has 5 voted to the all-league team
Buy Now

Kaylee Ewing
Calaveras has 5 voted to the all-league team
Buy Now

Ginger Scheidt
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.