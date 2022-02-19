The Beadles and Meza siblings, along with Dakota Stephens, advanced to state championship

STOCKTON – After two long, grueling days of wrestling against the top grapplers in the entire Sac-Joaquin Section, five Calaveras County wrestlers will have one more opportunity to show what they can do on the mat.
The Calaveras High School foursome of CJ Meza, Lexy Beadles, Cynthia Meza and Scott Beadles, along with Bret Harte’s Dakota Stephens, all placed in the top six at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Meet at the Stockton Arena and will next compete at the CIF State Championship in Bakersfield.
Sending wrestlers to the state championship is nothing new for the Calaveras wrestling program. However, sending four is something that has never been done before. For first-year head coach Andrew Garcia, being able to see four of his wrestlers compete on the biggest stage is quite an accomplishment.
“It’s absolutely incredible,” Garcia said. “To step into a program as a first-year head coach and to have four kids go to state is more than I can ask for.”
Garcia had a lot to celebrate over the two-day event. But not everything ended in smiles. Garcia is experiencing the highs and lows of coaching, which include seeing senior wrestlers end their careers in defeat.
“Coaching at this meet has been the hardest thing that I’ve ever had to do in my wrestling career,” Garcia said. “Having to tell some seniors, ‘That was probably the last match of your career,’ was hard. No amount of (Vince) Bicocca, (Ryan) Upchurch, or (Mark) Bowe, could have prepared me for the heartbreak I would feel for some of these kids.”
While Calaveras is sending two sets of siblings to the state championship, it had three sets of siblings compete at the masters meet. CJ and Cynthia Meza, Lexy and Scott Beadles, and Garrette and Calista Randolph all qualified for the biggest wrestling event the Sac-Joaquin Section has to offer.
“That’s a cool dynamic to have,” Garcia said. “Just making it to a tournament with a sibling is something that I recognize and that I was a part of. But making it to masters as brother-and-sister is probably one of the coolest feelings you can ever have, not only as a parent, but as one of those siblings.”
Garrette (152 pounds) and Calista Randolph, along with senior Colton Munniks (145), and senior Alberto Molina (285) all competed on the first day but were unable to advance to the second day of wrestling.
Bret Harte had two wrestlers make it to masters. Stephens (138) and junior Alex Worth (132) both represented Bret Harte, but Stephens was the lone Bullfrog to advance to the second day. Stephens, a junior, placed fifth overall, which allows him to compete for a state championship.
“Midseason, I started doubting myself as to if I could actually make it there or not,” Stephens said. “Right now, I’m not thinking too much about it. These guys are tough, and no match has really been easy, but I could feel that I could make it into the top six and go to state.”
Stephens went 6-2 in two days and while he’s proud of his performance, he will not bask in his victories or dwell on his losses.
“I won’t think about either,” Stephens said. “I’ll be thinking about how I actually enjoyed competing. Even though it was hard, grueling, and it hurts, overall, I enjoyed myself here and I enjoyed the competition. That’s an experience that I haven’t felt in a long time.”
Stephens set a goal at the beginning of the year to reach the state championship. And now that he’s reached that goal, he next plans on having his hand raised in victory as much as possible.
“The mentality is always to go out there and slaughter the guy across from me who is on the other line,” Stephens said. “If that leads to winning, then that’s how it goes. If it doesn’t, I’m going to make sure that guy doesn’t want to see me again.”
Out of the five wrestlers going to state, the only one who has any prior experience at that level is Lexy Beadles. Two years ago, Beadles reached the state championship as a sophomore and placed second. Now with her final week as a Calaveras wrestler approaching, Beadles is thrilled to get one final shot at being the best in California.
“It’s amazing and I’m really excited,” Beadles said. “My sophomore year, I took second. It’s been a long-term goal to place first and that’s what I’m trying to do this year.”
Lexy Beadles will be joined by her little brother, Scott, who finished with a 5-3 record. The sophomore finished sixth in the 170-pound division. And every time Scott stepped on the mat, his older sister was right there cheering him on.
“I’m 100% more nervous to watch him wrestle than I am to wrestle,” laughed Lexy. “It’s so nerve wracking watching him. I sweat more just watching him and screaming at him in his matches than I do in my own matches. I’m super proud of him.”
As for Lexy, she placed first in the 111-pound girls’ division and went a perfect 4-0 during the event. The senior won in the championship round by pinning Bella Vista’s Amaya Yoshiumi just 60 seconds into the match.
Lexy Beadles was not the only Calaveras female wrestler to finish the two-day event in first place. Freshman Cynthia Meza placed first in the 106-pound division, while going 4-0. She captured the championship by picking up a pin over Roseville’s Jazmin Roschmann with a first-period pin.
Cynthia’s older brother CJ will join his little sister at the state championship. CJ (160) went 4-2 and placed fourth overall. One of Meza’s losses was to Oakdale’s Carlos Garcia, who is the No. 1 ranked wrestler in California in the 160-pound division. And even in that match, Meza did not look overmatched nor out of his element.
“The sky's the limit for CJ,” Garcia said. “He gets better every day. Every single tournament we watch, he’s just a new and better wrestler than he was before. It’s awesome to watch.”
The Meza’s and Beadles’, along with Stephens, will compete at the CIF State Championship Feb. 24-26 at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield.