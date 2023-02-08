Calaveras is unable to beat Sonora in its regular season finale

The current group of Calaveras seniors have accomplished a lot during their varsity basketball careers. The most recent accomplishment was becoming back-to-back Mother Lode League champions.

However, one thing that no Calaveras senior has been able to do has been beat the Sonora Wildcats on the road. The last time Calaveras knocked off the Wildcats in Sonora was on Jan. 7, 2019. Since then, the Red Hawks have gone 0-4 at Bud Castle Gym, which includes a 59-46 road loss to the Wildcats on Tuesday night.

