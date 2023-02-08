Calaveras is unable to beat Sonora in its regular season finale

Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.
The current group of Calaveras seniors have accomplished a lot during their varsity basketball careers. The most recent accomplishment was becoming back-to-back Mother Lode League champions.
However, one thing that no Calaveras senior has been able to do has been beat the Sonora Wildcats on the road. The last time Calaveras knocked off the Wildcats in Sonora was on Jan. 7, 2019. Since then, the Red Hawks have gone 0-4 at Bud Castle Gym, which includes a 59-46 road loss to the Wildcats on Tuesday night.
The loss doesn’t negate the fact that Calaveras is still the outright champions of the league, but it does add a blemish to its league record. For the second year in a row, Calaveras finishes league play with a 9-1 record.
“It was a tough night,” Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton said about the 13-point loss to Sonora. “Sonora outplayed us in every category. Not that it is an excuse, but I think we let down a little knowing we had the title. I’m hoping this wakes us up and gets us back to playing well for the playoffs.”
The Red Hawks match the Wildcats blow-for-blow in the first quarter. Senior southpaw sensation Jay Clifton paved the way with 10 points, while freshman Ryan Clifton scored five and senior Elijah Malamed scored two. Heading into the second quarter, Calaveras had a 17-15 lead.
Calaveras scored seven points in the second quarter and five of those came from the free throw line. Only junior Corbin Curran made a basket that wasn’t from the charity stripe. Jay Clifton went 4 for 4 from the line and senior Thomas Davison went 1-2. At the end of the first half, Calaveras trailed 25-24.
For the second quarter in a row, the Red Hawks had trouble scoring and were only able to add seven points to their total. Malamed drained a shot from 3-point land, while Ryan Clifton and senior Braeden Orlandi each scored two points. Sonora outscored Calaveras 17-7 in the third quarter and with eight minutes remaining, the Hawks were down 42-31.
Calaveras found its groove offensively in the fourth quarter. Ryan Clifton made two shots from downtown, and Jay Clifton added five points. But for the second quarter in a row, the Wildcats scored 17 points and Calaveras was unable to leave Sonora with the victory.
Jay Clifton scored a team-high 19 points; Ryan Clifton scored 13; Davison scored one point; Orlandi, senior Noah Cardenas, senior Merrick Strange and Curran all scored two points; and Malamed finished with five points.
Calaveras (22-5, 9-1 MLL) will have to wait until Saturday to find out its postseason fate. Before the loss to the Wildcats, the Red Hawks were the No. 4 team in the MaxPreps SJS D4 rankings, only behind Union Mine, Marysville and Venture Academy. Sonora was the No. 7 team. The CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs will begin on Feb. 15.
