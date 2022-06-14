Bret Harte Female Athlete of the Year Runner-up: Jaycee Davey

Jaycee Davey had a motor inside of her that just wouldn’t stop. As a three-sport athlete, Davey never seemed to be in one spot for very long. Whether it was as a libero on the volleyball court, a point guard in basketball, or a leadoff hitter and center fielder in softball, Davey was always on the move.
“Davey is an amazing kid,” Bret Harte head volleyball coach Jacey Porovich said. “And when you know her story and all that she contributes to those around her, she’s even more amazing. As a volleyball player, obviously we could recognize early on that she is gifted. It’s been fun to develop her over the years and play a part in her achievements. She is one who contributes to those off the court, just as much as she does on the court, and she’ll be one who I’ll definitely miss.”
On the volleyball court, Davey had no problem sacrificing her body in order to keep a ball in play. As a senior co-captain, Davey did all she could to help her team win. She finished her senior season with 265 digs, 175 serve receptions, 21 serving aces and three kills. Davey recorded a career-high 32 digs in a 3-2 loss to Sonora and had 31 and 30 digs in victories over Summerville and Calaveras. Davey was named as a Mother Lode League first-team all-league player.
In the winter, Davey helped lead the Bullfrogs to its best season in years. She ran the offense as the point guard and was asked to guard the top guards in the league. Although she wasn’t asked to be the leading scorer on the team, Davey still managed to score 102 points during her senior year. She scored a career-high 11 points twice, which came against Golden Sierra and Sonora.
Davey and Bret Harte reached the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship and lost to Bear River but followed that up with a state playoff win at home over Durham.
Davey finished her high school career playing center field for the softball team. And yet, perhaps her biggest performance of the year came on her final day as a Bret Harte student, when she delivered the commencement address at graduation as the Salutatorian of the Class of 2022. Davey graduated as a Golden State Seal Merit Award winner, a State Seal of Biliteracy member, Academic Decathlon honors and department honors in industrial technology and social studies.