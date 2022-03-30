Offensive explosion: Calaveras scores 22 in thrashing of Amador

It’s very hard to lose on a day when a team scores 22 runs. Fortunately for the Calaveras High School baseball, losing was off the table after scoring 15 times in the bottom of the second inning.
Calaveras had an offensive explosion which resulted in 22 runs, 22 hits, 18 RBIs, four doubles and one home run in a 22-0 shutout of Amador Tuesday afternoon in San Andreas.
Calaveras began the afternoon by scoring twice in the bottom of the first. In the bottom of the second, the San Andreas squad sent 20 batters to the plate, which resulted in 15 runs touching home. After not scoring in the bottom of the third, Calaveras scored five times in the bottom of the fourth.
Gus Tofanelli, Tyler Maddock and Dean Habbestad all recorded four RBIs. Chris Maddock, Chance Brooks, Andy Rios and Tofanelli all had doubles and Habbestad smacked a home run. Tofanelli went 4 for 4 and scored four times; Chris Maddock went 5 for 5, scored three times and drove in two; Tyler Maddock went 3 for 4 and scored three times; junior Brayden Brim went 2 for 4, scored three runs and had one RBI; Brooks went 2 for 4 with an RBI and scored twice; Rios went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI; Habbestad was 2 for 4 and scored twice; catcher Woody Gardina went 2 for 4 with an RBI and scored a run; and senior Aiden Look scored twice.
Habbestad (6-0, 1.35 era) took the win on the hill by going four innings and allowing just one hit, no runs, no walks and five strikeouts. Brim pitched a perfect fifth inning in relief.
Calaveras (13-1, 4-0 MLL) will take on Amador at 4 p.m., on Friday in Sutter Creek.
Junior Varsity
Calaveras’ JV team beat Amador 15-1 Tuesday afternoon. The pitching combination of Chris Ortega, Evan Janssen and Scott Beadles recorded a no-hitter. At the plate, Mason Moser went 2 for 3, which included a double and a home run with five RBIs. Colin Dunn had two RBIs on two hits and Jake Campbell had two RBIs on two singles. Calaveras is now 3-1 in Mother Lode League play.