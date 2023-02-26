Red Hawks begin the NorCal playoffs on the road against No. 5 Chico

If the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team hopes to advance in the state playoffs, that journey will take place away from the comfort of Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.

With a 25-6 record, the Mother Lode League champions and CIF Sac-Joaquin Section runners up, the Red Hawks found out on Sunday night that they are the No. 12 seed in the CIF State Division IV NorCal playoffs and will take on No. 5 Chico in the opening round at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Chico.

