Red Hawks begin the NorCal playoffs on the road against No. 5 Chico

If the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team hopes to advance in the state playoffs, that journey will take place away from the comfort of Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
With a 25-6 record, the Mother Lode League champions and CIF Sac-Joaquin Section runners up, the Red Hawks found out on Sunday night that they are the No. 12 seed in the CIF State Division IV NorCal playoffs and will take on No. 5 Chico in the opening round at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Chico.
Chico is 21-8 and went 7-3 in the Eastern League. Calaveras and Chico have only played one common opponent this year and that is Natomas, who Calaveras lost to and Chico defeated. Chico is 12-1 on its home floor and Calaveras is 8-3 on the road.
Marysville, who Calaveras lost to in the D4 championship game, got the No. 8 seed and will host No. 9 Burlingame. And Union Mine, who was the No. 1 seed in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs and got upset by Calaveras in the semifinal game in El Dorado, got the No. 15 seed and will take on No. 2 Hillsdale.
The winner of No. 5 Chico vs. No. 12 Calaveras will take on the winner of No. 4 Monterey and No. 13 Kingsburg. Should Calaveras and Kingsburg both record upset victories, Calaveras would host Kingsburg on March 2 in San Andreas.
The semifinal round is March 4, while the regional finals will be played on March 7 and the CIF State Division IV championship game will be on March 11 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
