Bret Harte and Amador go down to the wire

Although it’s still early in the season, Thursday’s water polo matchup between Bret Harte High School and Amador felt like a championship was on the line. In both the boys’ and girls’ game, the outcome was not fully decided until there were only seconds remaining on the clock.
The Bullfrogs split with Amador, as the boys’ team won 10-8 and the girls’ lost an 18-15 shootout in Angels Camp.
Girls
After the first seven minutes of the game, it didn’t seem very likely that Bret Harte would be fighting for the victory late into the fourth quarter. Amador started the afternoon fast and furious and built a 4-0 lead. But even though Amador got four shots past goalkeeper Sheridan Putt, the senior made a number of outstanding saves to keep the game as close as it was.
Trailing 4-0 to begin the second quarter, Bret Harte’s offense finally woke up. Senior co-captain Rowan Perry got Bret Harte its first point and fellow co-captain Kinlye Apley made two goals in a row and with 4:09 to play, the Bullfrogs trailed by only one.
After Apley scored her second goal, Amador regrouped and had an offensive surge which resulted in five consecutive goals. At halftime, Bret Harte trailed 9-3.
After halftime, Apley scored three goals in a row, which was exactly what the Bullfrogs needed to begin the second half. With the secore 9-6, Amador got some more breathing room with back-to-back goals and Bret Harte was back to being down by five.
Even with an 11-6 lead, Amador had no answer on how to slow Apley down. The senior scored twice more in the third quarter, but a late goal to end the period gave Amador a 12-8 advantage.
Apley scored to begin the final quarter and with Amador focusing on stopping her, that left Perry open and dangerous. With 6:16 to play in the fourth quarter, Perry scored with a spin-shot to cut the Amador lead to only two. Bret Harte got goals from Apley and junior Alyssa Powell, which tied things up at 12-12 with 5:47 remaining.
The two teams continued to exchange goals and it was Perry who had the hot hand, as she found the back of the net twice. With 2:08 to play, Apley cut the Amador lead to one as she blasted a deep shot past the goalie. But the Bullfrogs were unable to score again in the final two minutes and Amador tacked on two more goals for the 18-15 win.
“It’s great that they showed that they are passionate about the sport and that they care and they are working as a team,” Bret Harte head coach Carissa Spathias said. “Some girls barely had any breaks today and that’s seven minutes of sprinting with someone pushing you down underwater. So, the passion and aggression that they had and continuing to not give up, especially with the new girls we have, I’m really proud.”
Apley finished with a team-high 10 goals and Perry finished with four. Perry’s performance in the second half impressed her coach.
“She was great. I don’t think Amador saw her coming because they were focusing on Kinlye (Apley),” Spathias said. “They were all over Kinlye, so Rowan stepped it up. They left her wide open and she was capitalizing on that. She wasn’t backing down.”
Boys
Amador beat Bret Harte one week prior and the Bullfrogs were hoping to return the favor. Unlike the girls’ game, there wasn’t much scoring early on. Bret Harte jumped out to a 1-0 lead with a goal from William Keller. After Amador tied the game at 1-1, Bret Harte took the lead with a deep goal from Samuel Airola and the opening quarter ended with a 2-1 Bullfrog advantage.
Bret Harte senior Arman Abusaidi scored to begin the second quarter and Airola scored to end the half and after two periods, Bret Harte was up 4-2.
In the third quarter, both teams sat their upperclassmen and gave the younger players a chance to see some action. This decision was something that Bret Harte head coach Mike Kelly had no issues with.
“Amador’s coach is a sportsman, as I believe I am, and we both agreed that in the third quarter, we’d both play freshmen and sophomores, which gave our underclassmen an opportunity to get in during a varsity water polo game,” Kelly said. “I am enormously proud of our underclassmen and they played a heroic third quarter.”
With the younger players in the pool, Bret Harte extended its lead to 9-6. During that stretch, the Bullfrogs got three goals from Keller and two from Xander Dodds. Heading into the fourth quarter, Bret Harte had a 9-6 lead.
In the final period, Amador scored back-to-back goals on Bret Harte’s senior goalkeeper Jaden Bitner. Yet after surrendering a goal with 4:58 to play, Bitner didn’t allow another shot to get by him. Bitner finished the afternoon with 12 saves.
Keller scored the final goal of the game with an assist from Airola and Bret Harte held on for the 10-8 victory.
“We had excellent execution, had excellent substitution and were paying attention to where the ball was,” Kelly said. “We had great shots today and our backups played really strong.”
Keller finished with a team-high five goals, followed by Dodds and Airola with two and Abusaidi with one. Dominic Santella and Zachary Perry each recorded an assist in the win.
“This feels particularly good because they beat us in their pool last week,” Kelly said. “I’m happy to even the score. Everybody executed well, played great water polo and were good sportsmen. It was a well-played game.”