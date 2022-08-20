Costly turnovers and penalties plague Calaveras in loss to McNair

STOCKTON – In 48 minutes of football, the Calaveras High School Red Hawks committed 10 penalties for 95 yards, turned the ball over five times and were only able to put seven points on the board.
And yet with all that didn’t go Calaveras’ way, the visiting squad never acted as if picking up a victory was impossible. Unfortunately for the Red Hawks, when they did make a mistake, it was made at the worst possible moment, which included two fumbles inside McNair’s five-yard line.
Calaveras’ attempt to start the 2022 season in the win column came up 14 points shy, as the Red Hawks lost to the McNair Eagles 21-7 Friday night in Stockton.
“It stings because I hate to lose,” Calaveras head coach Doug Clark said following the loss. “But McNair always has good athletes and is a solid team. When you commit so many turnovers and so many penalties to either keep drives going or to kill drives, that makes things really difficult. A lot of that you can chalk up to being the first game and hopefully we can fix our mistakes and move forward.”
The warm August evening couldn't have started any better for Calaveras. After a three-and-out and a bad McNair snap on a punt, the Red Hawks took over at the McNair 12. On the first offensive play of the season, Calaveras senior quarterback Braeden Orlandi kept the ball and scampered into the end zone for the score. Kicker Jake Robinson added the PAT to give Calaveras a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.
Calaveras got the ball right back following a quarterback sack which resulted in a fumble. The Red Hawks took over on the Eagle 10-yard line and looked as if a 14-point advantage was only a few plays away. But instead of going up by two scores, Calaveras fumbled the ball away and McNair took over on its own two-yard line.
Later in the first quarter, following a bad Calaveras punt, McNair was able to put together a 31-yard drive that ended in a touchdown pass. The PAT was missed, and Calaveras led 7-6 with 3:02 to play in the first quarter. On the opening play of the second quarter, the Eagles were looking at a third-and-10 on their own 28 and connected for a 72-yard touchdown pass. A successful 2-point conversion put McNair ahead 14-7.
Calaveras started to move the ball on offense and was aided by back-to-back 15-yard penalties by McNair. However, the promising drive ended with a fumble, which was the second of the game. Following the turnover, McNair got help moving deep in Calaveras territory with two personal foul penalties and the drive ended with another touchdown pass. With 3:31 to play in the first half, Calaveras trailed 21-7.
Down by 14, Calaveras tried to move the ball through the air. Orlandi connected with junior Ryan McCurdy for 21 yards and followed that with a 29-yard strike to Billy Petersen, which put the ball inside the McNair 10. On third-and-goal from the five, Calaveras again put the ball on the turf and were unable to put points on the board.
“We lost 21-7 and we had two turnovers inside the five,” Orlandi said. “If it wasn’t our first game, we are converting those, and the score is 21-21. This is just a small bump in the road, and we are going to come back stronger.”
Neither team found the end zone in the second half. Calaveras put together a couple of strong drives, but an interception and a fumble ended those drives early. Defensively, the Red Hawks were able to slow down McNair’s passing attack, as Orlandi collected two interceptions from his safety position.
“In the second half, we figured out how to maneuver through their offense because we knew what they were running and how to stop it,” said senior Noah Cardenas, who collected two sacks and made a number of big stops behind the line of scrimmage.
When asked about the performance of the defense, Clark said, “We made an adjustment at halftime, and we held them to nothing in the second half. The defense played well tonight.”
In his first game as quarterback, Orlandi went 4 for 14 for 60 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. As a runner, he collected 40 yards on 12 carries with one touchdown.
“We lost by 14 points, so there is a lot that I could have done better,” Orlandi said. “I’m not using it as an excuse that I’m playing a new position. I need to adapt and lock in and play the best that I can.”
Junior Scott Beadles led the Red Hawks on the ground with 57 yards on 20 carries. As a team, Calaveras rushed for 112 yards and had 172 yards of total offense. Calaveras’ defense held McNair to only 28 yards on the ground but surrendered 236 yards and three scores through the air.
“It’s just one game at the beginning of a new season,” Cardenas said. “We’ve got a long season ahead of us and we just need to keep our heads up and keep fighting.”
Junior varsity
Calaveras’ JV team picked up a convincing win to begin the 2022 season. The Red Hawks beat the Eagles 44-13 Friday night in Stockton.
