Costly turnovers and penalties plague Calaveras in loss to McNair
Calaveras lost to McNair 21-7 Aug. 19 in Stockton. 

STOCKTON – In 48 minutes of football, the Calaveras High School Red Hawks committed 10 penalties for 95 yards, turned the ball over five times and were only able to put seven points on the board.

And yet with all that didn’t go Calaveras’ way, the visiting squad never acted as if picking up a victory was impossible. Unfortunately for the Red Hawks, when they did make a mistake, it was made at the worst possible moment, which included two fumbles inside McNair’s five-yard line.

Calaveras senior tight end Gus Tofanelli attempts to make a catch late in the second quarter. 
A big hit causes a McNair fumble in the first quarter. 
Calaveras senior quarterback scored on a 12-yard run. 
Calaveras junior Scott Beadles rushed for a game-high 57 yards. 
Calaveras' Ryan McCurdy makes a catch. 
