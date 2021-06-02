Much like the weather, senior golf play is starting to heat up on the links

It was back to individual competition for La Contenta Senior golfers on May 17, as they indulged in a game of bogey points. Someone came up with the brilliant idea that instead of attempting to shoot your age or better, you could try to shoot your IQ. Cooler heads realized that no one would report it if they did.
In the Gold Tee Flight, tee champion Gary Stockeland’s game sizzled, as he outscored all participants with 38 points. He is obviously gearing up for June’s championship matches. Former club champ Orv Pense returned to action and tied Frank Elizondo for second. Debonair Norm Miley, who is considered one of our best dressed members along with Bob Silva, profited from a golf lesson with local head pro Nate Allen. This enabled him to place fourth. Gopher hunter, Jack Paich, surprised everyone as he landed in fifth.
In the Red Tee Flight, animal rescue advocate Steve Weyrauch demonstrated how his best golf is achieved if he is given a treat after a great shot. Steve and second-place finisher Roger La Fleur are currently the best players in the flight. Retired preacher Carl Johnson’s prayers were answered, as he tied Roger for second. George Dillon’s game was somewhat revived, as he used a swing tip from Mike Mendoza to land in fourth. A traffic jam ensued for fifth amongst Larry Rupley, Ken Phillips and fashionable Bob Silva.
In the White Tee Flight, golfers took advantage of Al Liberato’s absence to claim a greater share of the money. Larry Parenti took time out from his winemaking to land in first place. Retired contractor Dave Mullen constructed quite a game to tie Mendoza and Ron Bassett for second. Back in the pack tying for fifth were former club champ Jim Sickler, steady Bob Bradley and resurgent club captain Louis Luna.
In closest-to-the-hole competition from the whites on No. 13, Gabe Karam continued his winning ways by hitting the shot-of-the-day nine feet from the cup. Seemingly always placing in the money for this event, Matt Theodore garnished second. From the golds, Gary Stockeland added to his day’s treasure, taking down lefty Ray Delarosa for first. In the red flight, Ralph Johnson finished ahead of David Bockman, as they both doubled their winnings because no one hit the green on No. 4. On No. 4 from the whites, Mike Mendoza completed a good payday, as he aced out Tom Suarez for first. From the golds, Pense took all the money, as he was the only one to hit the green.
It was back to team play for La Contenta senior golfers on May 24, as they engaged in a game of scramble. Players A and B were required to use four tee shots, while C and D players had to use three. Four tee shots were open to any player. The results were unusual, as four teams tied for first.
Led by retired contractor and leading money winner for May, David Mullen’s group nailed down their spot. Dave was joined by the leading money winner from the red tees, Roger La Fleur, the Mayor of Moke Hill Gene Weatherby, and big Jim Powell. Matching their five-under score were Tom Suarez, frequent winner Robert Bradley and putting phenom Jack Cox. Not to be outdone was the team of steadily improving Ron Bassett, retired banker Harry Kious, who gave credit to his partners, long hitting Tom Gilbert, and grandpa Gabe Karam. Gabe’s grandchildren are learning to read at a very young age, as they dwell on his financial portfolio every evening.
The final group of bandits was inspired by Robber Baron Al Liberato, who led teammates Larry Parenti, newest member Mike Kasperson and Ralph Johnson. Johnson, a retired fireman, has alarmed the other golfers with his weekly winnings. Kasperson doesn’t seem to understand that new members aren’t supposed to be successful.
Rounding out the money winners was a tie for fifth. Jim Maxim, tournament director Jon Foucrault, Ken Phillips and retired cattle rancher Dan Borges, who rounded up a pretty good team. Matching their effort was the team of leading gold tee money winner for May, Gary Stockeland, always consistent former club champ Orv Pense, Dave Moyles and retired Lucky Market meat manager David Bockman. Bockman prefers his drives to be center cut.
In the closest-to-the-hole competition from the white tees on No. 8, Jim Sickler was the only one to hit the green with a shot that almost landed in Amador County and secured quite a bit of prize money. From the golds, Gary Stockeland made the shot-of-the-day (6 feet, 2 inches) to nudge past Orv Pense, who also took second on No. 13. From the red tees, Roger La Fleur bested Steve Weyrauch.
On No. 13 from the whites, Mullen hammered home first place, as constant money winner in this event, David Dean, took second. Bill Gylling claimed first from the golds, while Earl Watkins prevailed over David Bockman from the reds. This week starts the quest for club and flight champions. Spectators are advised that the safest place to watch senior golf is to stand somewhere on the fairway.