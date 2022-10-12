Bullfrog golfers are unable to capture a victory on senior day

Tuesday’s matchup with the Ripon Indians wasn’t just a normal day out on the links for the Bret Harte High School girls’ golf team. For the senior quintet of Mackenzie Carroll, Carly Hickman, Makenna Robertson, Trinity Kekai-Acedo and Caroline Krpan, it was their final home match of their high school careers.
Unfortunately for the five seniors, their last match did not end up in the win column. Bret Harte lost to Ripon 203-217 at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.
Before the match, the five seniors were each given a bouquet of flowers and their parents walked with them down to the first hole. But for Bret Harte head coach Diane Winsby, the afternoon was rather emotional, as it will be difficult for her to say goodbye to such a talented and special group of senior golfers.
“It was a very hard day for me,” Winsby said. “I have coached these five girls since they were freshmen. It means so much to me to watch how they have improved over the years and also grown into wonderful young ladies. As their coach, I am extremely proud of what they have achieved and it is not only rewarding, but it's a fantastic feeling. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for all of them. I know that golf will probably continue to be a part of their future and hopefully maybe a few rounds with me. I will miss them very much.”
Hickman shot a team-low 47; Carroll and Robertson each shot a 53; junior Megan Scott shot a 64; Krpan carded a 66; and Kekai-Acedo finished the afternoon by shooting a 67.
Bret Harte will next take part in the end of the year tournament, which will be on Oct. 17 at Swenson Park Golf Course in Stockton.
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.