Bullfrog golfers are unable to capture a victory on senior day
Tuesday’s matchup with the Ripon Indians wasn’t just a normal day out on the links for the Bret Harte High School girls’ golf team. For the senior quintet of Mackenzie Carroll, Carly Hickman, Makenna Robertson, Trinity Kekai-Acedo and Caroline Krpan, it was their final home match of their high school careers.

Unfortunately for the five seniors, their last match did not end up in the win column. Bret Harte lost to Ripon 203-217 at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.

