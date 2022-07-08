It's time that I unplug and move on

At 33 years old, it’s officially time for me to announce my retirement. No, I’m not retiring from the workforce; that won’t happen for another three-and-a-half years. What I am retiring from is something that I started taking seriously as a sophomore in high school and continued until the fall of 2022.
I’m officially retiring from being a working musician.
I fell in love with guitars at a very young age. My father always had guitars sitting around his house and I admired them, like a painting or a sculpture. They were beautiful. And the wonderful sounds that could be made from those six strings were unlike anything else in the world.
My dad tried to teach me how to play when I was 10 or so, but it just didn’t click with me. At that time, I couldn’t sing, so strumming C-F-G really didn’t do anything for me. And then I got into high school and quickly learned something that would change my view of the guitar: Girls like guitar players.
So, if girls like guitar players, and if I learned how to play the guitar, then by the transitive property, the girls would like me. The biggest flaw in my plan is that while girls do in fact like guitar players, there weren’t many girls back in 2004 who liked the blues. Come to think of it, there aren’t many girls in 2022 who like the blues either. Nevertheless, the blues was what I loved and that’s what I played.
While my ability to play Muddy Waters didn’t attract the affection of the females, it did attract some other musicians who I went to school with. And like all high school kids who can strum a few chords and sing a few songs, we decided to form a band. And where do all great bands start? That’s right; in a garage.
In the winter of 2004, Cisco Garcia, the sister duo of Lauren and Krista White and I began rehearsing in Cisco’s garage. Because it was winter in Twain Harte, the temperature was often in the 50s or 40s inside of the garage, but we played as long as we could before having to go inside to warm up.
Looking back, playing in Cisco’s garage with my friends was such a wonderful experience. I fell in love with live music and there’s nothing like falling in love for the first time. We played together as a band for my junior and senior year and won the school talent show both years.
After I graduated, I didn’t think I’d ever play live again. But as fate would have it, I got introduced to some guys who were much older than me, but one thing led to another, and we began playing live. I began playing in bars when I was barely 18, so yes, I wasn’t legally old enough to be at my own shows. But when you walk into a venue holding a guitar and keep to yourself, nobody really asks questions. Of course, there were times when I did have to blend in as an adult, but those stories are better left untold.
There aren’t many times in life where I feel completely confident in what I’m doing. But with a guitar in my hands, that’s when I felt as if I could do no wrong. I fell in love all over again with performing live blues and rock and roll. There is a psychology to playing live and I became a master in knowing how to put on a good show.
It got to the point where we would play three hours non-stop. This didn’t always thrill my bandmates, but once you stop playing, you lose your crowd. And while every crowd is different, they all just want to be entertained.
It’s amazing what I saw from my position on stage in 15 years of playing. I learned a good lesson on substance abuse. I learned that a woman should never trust that one guy who has been sipping on the same beer for hours. And I also learned that the guy who stands super close to the speaker, eventually will want to fight. Thankfully, I never had to engage in fisticuffs, although sometimes it got close.
In 15 years of performing, I played hundreds of shows and the majority of those were with the same three or four guys. I had great bandmates. The two- or three-hour trips were often more fun than playing the gigs. It was an excuse for me to hang out with friends, do what I love to do and make some money.
But like most things, the rush and excitement began to disappear. Heck, after 15 years, that tends to happen. The long days of traveling, set up, sound check, waiting to play, playing for three hours, tearing down, packing up and heading home really became a hassle. I would play for free, but I charged for everything else.
After 15 years, we decided that we had a good run. And with all of us having full-time jobs, wives and families, it just felt like the right time. I look at my career as a working musician like that of a minor league baseball player who never makes it to the majors. I never expected to be The Beatles; I just wanted to know what it felt like to stand on that stage.
My dream was always to play a big venue like Ironstone, or a theater with a balcony, like the State Theater in Modesto. Neither of those things happened. Just because I was unable to play those venues, doesn’t mean that my 15-year career was in vain; I just never got my one at-bat in the big leagues.
There are many things I don’t miss about playing live shows. And yet, I know that I’ll never experience a high like I did while playing. The sound of a guitar through an amp and the band clicking on all cylinders was a drug of mine for 15 years and I still have withdrawals from time to time.
The 16-year-old kid playing in Cisco’s garage never would have thought that he would have had a long career being a working musician, which included playing in bars, clubs, casinos, blues festivals, street fairs, carnivals, jubilees and county fairs. But I didn’t think that kid would have cared. All that kid was concerned about was falling in love, which he did. And that love was one of the greatest gifts he could have ever asked for. And like Bob Marley said, “One good thing about music, is when it hits you, you feel no pain.”