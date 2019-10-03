Big plays are no issue for Cabral

Tyler Cabral has a nose for the end zone.
For the Bret Harte High School junior, it doesn’t matter if he’s on offense, defense or special teams, scoring points doesn’t seem to be an issue. In the first five games of the season, Cabral has rushed for four scores, returned a kickoff for a touchdown, thrown for a score and picked up a fumble and returned it to the house.
“I think it’s pretty cool only being a junior and having done all that stuff in the first five games of the preseason,” Cabral said.
In a sport meant for giants, Cabral doesn’t fit the mold. At only 5-foot, 4-inches tall and 166 pounds, it would be easy to overlook Cabral and not view him as a threat. But with the ball in his hands, Cabral makes opposing defenders take him seriously.
“I’ve actually been laughed at a few times this year already,” Cabral said. “I just try to take it out on them and show them how I can play.”
Interim head coach Kelly Osborn doesn’t care about how big or small Cabral is. Osborn knows that when Cabral’s number is called, good things seem to happen.
“He’s a big part of our success right now,” Osborn said. “Any success that we are having is running through Tyler. He’s not just our running back, but he’s our starting middle linebacker as well. He’s a fine athlete.”
Because Cabral knows his size, he tailors that to the way he plays. Instead of trying to run over a player who is bigger than him, Cabral relies on his moves and vision for the field.
“It’s both an advantage and a disadvantage,” Cabral said about his size. “I can get lower than people and you have more power when you are low. But also, the bigger guys who play linebacker and safety come up and smack me. Sometimes I wish I was taller, but it is what it is.”
Cabral was responsible for two touchdowns in last week’s 43-27 homecoming loss to the Linden Lions. He threw a 30-yard touchdown on a halfback pass to teammate Teyler Pullin and later in the game, Cabral picked up a fumble and returned it for a score.
“Playing linebacker is really hard,” Cabral said. “Usually, if there’s a fumble, you just jump on it. I knew there was nobody around me, so I picked up the ball and just ran.”
In the opening game of the season, Cabral scored Bret Harte’s only points on a kickoff return for a touchdown. Any time Cabral gets into the open field, he lets fear push his legs as fast as they can go.
“It’s fear about being caught from behind,” Cabral said. “I’m not one of the fastest players, but everyone tells me that I have really good field vision.”
Cabral and Bret Harte open league play Friday against Amador at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp. While Bret Harte has a trend of winning every other game, Amador has yet to lose. Welcoming a 5-0 Amador squad to begin the league season will be a tough challenge right out of the gate. And like any challenge put in front of Cabral, he’s willing to accept.
“Starting off with Amador will be a good start,” Cabral said. “Amador is a really good team who is 5-0 and beat some good teams in the preseason. But, I think they’ll be surprised with what we take to them on Friday night.”