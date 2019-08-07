Open gym gives volleyball players a chance to practice

Volleyball enthusiasts of all ages now have a place to hone their skills. Bethany Jennings, who is the coach of the Motherlode Volleyball Club, is running an open gym from 6-8 p.m. every Monday night at the Mark Twain Elementary School gymnasium.
“We want to encourage players from all over the county to come and play,” Jennings said. “Anybody from seventh grade and up is welcome to come. We want to provide the players in this area the chance to touch a ball year-round and have something to do to keep them out of trouble. You can just come as you are. You can bring a team, or come join a team. We usually have quite a few who come with a team already made and then we just toss them in as we go and we rotate them around.”
Jennings’ Motherlode Volleyball Club is in season November through May and travels all over California. There are currently U14, U16 and U18 teams.