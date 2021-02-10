Olive oil, fiery cakes, toppled trees all secrets to better play on green

After the recent pounding rain and unbelievable winds, La Contenta senior golfers returned to a very damp course littered with branches, twigs and various flora on Feb. 1, as they engaged in a game of bogie points. A massive oak next to the green on hole No. 3, which had caused many players grief, was knocked down. Some players did wonder if Larry Rupley had an alibi for when the winds supposedly toppled the tree.
In the White Tee Flight, Bob Bradley sizzled as he garnished the most points (40) of any player in the competition. Alone in second was second-year member Clifford Howard. A tie for third ensued between Dave Mullen, who is rapidly running out of his welcome back to Valley Springs, and Tom Suarez. Suarez wears so many layers that no one knows what he really looks like.
In fifth place was last year’s leading money winner, Al Liberato, who also was the leader in January. Big Dan Borges stood alone in sixth, while local olive oil producer Gabe Karam slid into seventh. Gabe lubricates his joints with the oil to loosen up for golf.
In the Gold Tee Flight, local wine producer Ken Polk may be making champagne next, as he sparkled his way to a dominant win. Multiple past club champ Orv Pense took second. Last year’s seventh-leading money winner, Bill Gylling, nailed down third, while retired attorney Norm Miley made a case for himself, as he filed a claim for fourth.
In the Red Tee Flight, tournament director Jon Foucrault celebrated his birthday by tying Vietnam vet Jimmy Fields for first. Our retired fire captains were stationed near Foucrault’s cake, as the candles were lit. Playing together, George Dillon and Steve Weyrauch battled it out for third and fourth place, respectively. Sneaky Rich Spence tied Weyrauch for fourth. Current red tee champ Earl Watkins had a rough day and is convinced he was being punished by something he’d done in a previous life.
The closest-to-the-hole contest took place on holes No. 2 and No. 13. From the white tees on No. 2, Dan Borges slammed runner-up Ron Huckaby for first-place money. On No. 13, Alan Couchman made a great shot to outduel Karam.
From the gold tees on No. 2, Frank Elizondo nudged smooth swinging Norm Miley by two inches. Miley came back to take No. 13 over Pense, who had the most victories in this event last year.
From the reds on No. 2, Bob Silva closed his eyes as he swung and wound up in first. Ken Phillips, who ranked sixth in the event last year, placed second. On No. 13 Jack Cox made the shot of the day (4 feet, 4 inches), as Weyrauch took second on a hole he loves.