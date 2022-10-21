Bullfrog girls, boys are unable to take down the powerful Wildcats in the pool

There was not much the Bret Harte water polo program could do to slow down the powerful Sonora Wildcats. Both the boys’ and girls’ teams were handed a loss when they clashed with the Wildcats on Thursday night in Sonora.
Bret Harte’s girls’ team lost to Sonora 18-5, while the boys suffered a 18-1 defeat.
In the girls’ game, Sonora led 4-0 after one quarter and extended that to 9-2 at halftime. Bret Harte’s Zoe Ruggieri scored both of the goals in the second quarter. In the third quarter, Sonora scored four times and Bret Harte was unable to put the ball into the back of the net. And in the final seven minutes, Sonora outscored Bret Harte 5-3. The Bullfrogs got two more goals from Ruggieri and one from Kaylee Kautz. The loss drops Bret Harte to 3-6 in the Mother Lode League standings.
In the boys’ game, Bret Harte got its only goal in the first quarter and that came from Xander Dodds. The Wildcats scored seven times in the first quarter and then added six in the second, four in the third and one in the fourth. With the loss, Bret Harte is now 7-2 in the league standings and is guaranteed to end the regular season in second place.
Bret Harte will play its final regular season game of the year on Oct. 25 against the Amador Buffaloes in Angels Camp. That will also be senior night and games begin at 5/6 p.m.