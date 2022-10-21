Bullfrog girls, boys are unable to take down the powerful Wildcats in the pool
There was not much the Bret Harte water polo program could do to slow down the powerful Sonora Wildcats. Both the boys’ and girls’ teams were handed a loss when they clashed with the Wildcats on Thursday night in Sonora.

Bret Harte’s girls’ team lost to Sonora 18-5, while the boys suffered a 18-1 defeat.

