Home cooking: Columbia wins its 10th in a row at Oak Pavilion

For whatever reason, the Columbia College basketball team plays much better on its home floor. The Claim Jumpers have gone 55-9 since the 2016-17 season at home and have yet to lose inside Oak Pavilion this season.
Columbia has lost three games this year and all three have been on the road. After dropping a road contest 68–59 Wednesday in Porterville, some home cooking was exactly what the Jumpers needed.
Columbia picked up its 20th win of the season and improved to 6-3 in Central Valley Conference play with an 81-58 home victory over Reedley Saturday night at Oak Pavilion. Columbia has now won 10 in a row at home and 26 of its last 27.
“I can’t call it,” Columbia head coach Rob Hoyt said when asked why his teams are so dominant at home. “Are we different at home or are we different on the road? Which one is the real team right now? I don’t know. We started off 16-0, things have changed since then and since then, we are 4-3 with our three losses on the road and four wins at home. Obviously, it’s significant because those are games we are winning and moving forward we need to keep winning to get a state tournament game here. It’s just harder for teams to play up here.”
Not only does Columbia play well at home, but the Jumpers also seem to be a team that comes alive in the second half and Saturday was a prime example of that. The Jumpers had a slim 35-33 lead at halftime and then outscored Reedley 46-25 in the final 20 minutes.
“We are able to make adjustments at halftime and understand what teams are trying to take away and this is what we are getting and then we maximize that with confidence,” Hoyt said. “We also have a press, and we are putting pressure on the ball the whole game and I think they get tired, and I know they did tonight. When the other team gets tired, they start missing shots and making bad decisions and we are still going. And it’s typically around that 30-minute mark when we are able to separate a little bit.”
Every player on Columbia’s roster scored in the 23-point victory. And although he only had four points, sophomore Mitch Prevost is playing more and more minutes after suffering an ankle injury a few weeks ago. Hoyt hopes to lean on Prevost as the regular season ends and the playoffs begin.
“It’s huge to have him healthy and he’s a big piece,” Hoyt said. “He plays like a point guard, and he sees things in sequences. He knows what’s open before it’s open and he also has a great ability to finish at the rim. He’s just a smart player and we need him available down the stretch.”
After leading by just two points at the end of the first half, Columbia’s offense woke up and had no problem scoring in the second half. Sophomore Bryce Barton had his strongest game of conference play, as he drained four 3-point baskets and three of those came in the second half. As a team, Columbia made 10 shots from downtown and drained seven of those in the final 20 minutes.
Isaiah Jones scored a game-high 21 points; Marcus McCutchen scored 16 points; Barton added 12 points; Jon Mayben scored seven points; Caleb Chaing, Aurrion Harris and Julian Brown each scored five points; Prevost scored four points; while Tajh-Malik Campbell, Skyler Newman and Noel Alexander each scored two points in the win.
“It was a big game for our team for a variety of reasons,” Hoyt said. “It was good, but we still have to get better. Some guys stepped up and made the most of their opportunities. Everybody played, but we are still fighting to get to where we need to get. The good news is that we still have time to do it.”
Columbia won’t play at home again until Feb. 16, when it hosts Merced College at 6 p.m.