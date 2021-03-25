Déjà Vu: Calaveras girls' soccer again falls to Summerville 2-0

The Calaveras High School girls’ soccer players and coaches must have felt they were playing a replay of their first meeting with the Summerville Bears. When the two squads met for the first time Tuesday in Tuolumne, it was the Bears who collected a 2-0 win. Two days later, this time at Toyon Middle School in Valley Springs, Summerville again beat Calaveras 2-0.
For Calaveras co-head coach Matt Simpson, the two games were unfortunately too reminiscent of one another.
“It was very similar to Tuesday,” Simpson said. “We had the lion's share of possession and more shots on goal, but again, we couldn't put it home, while they (Summerville) made the most of their opportunities. All our girls worked hard all game long.”
Calaveras (1-4-1 Mother Lode League) will try to rebound from two difficult back-to-back losses when it takes on Amador at 5:45 p.m., March 30 in Sutter Creek.