Bret Harte Alumni Basketball
Bullfrogs vs. Bullfrogs

Former Bullfrog basketball players return to action

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read
Former Bullfrog basketball players return to action

Former Bret Harte High School basketball players dusted off their old kicks and returned to the hardwood they once called their home floor as part of an alumni game Dec. 21 in Angels Camp. The night was a fundraiser for the Bret Harte girls’ basketball team.

Former Bullfrog basketball players return to action

In the women’s game, the White team of Ashlynn Maddeaux, Taylor O’Connor, Alexis Howard, Amanda Jachetta and Haley Warner defeated the Purple squad of Elyse Schoonover, Riley Preston, Bri Simpson, Amy Apley and Tawny Bennett 38-32. And in the men’s game, the White team of Jordan Gomez, Cameron Silva, Brock Pierce, Zane Krpan and Bucky Sewell knocked off the Purple squad of Tyler Evans, Sean Krpan, Michael Costa, Sean Gorman and Tim Weidman 56-55.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.