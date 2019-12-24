Former Bullfrog basketball players return to action

Former Bret Harte High School basketball players dusted off their old kicks and returned to the hardwood they once called their home floor as part of an alumni game Dec. 21 in Angels Camp. The night was a fundraiser for the Bret Harte girls’ basketball team.
In the women’s game, the White team of Ashlynn Maddeaux, Taylor O’Connor, Alexis Howard, Amanda Jachetta and Haley Warner defeated the Purple squad of Elyse Schoonover, Riley Preston, Bri Simpson, Amy Apley and Tawny Bennett 38-32. And in the men’s game, the White team of Jordan Gomez, Cameron Silva, Brock Pierce, Zane Krpan and Bucky Sewell knocked off the Purple squad of Tyler Evans, Sean Krpan, Michael Costa, Sean Gorman and Tim Weidman 56-55.