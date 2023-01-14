Red Hawks stay perfect in MLL play with a 39-22 win over Amador

Not every game is one for the history books. Not every game is one that will be talked about for years to come. And not every game sees giants fall or features a record-setting performance.
That was the case when the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team hosted the Amador Buffaloes.
The Red Hawks didn’t play their best game of the year. Nobody on Calaveras’ roster will look at the matchup with the Buffaloes as a special or magical night. The most important thing for Calaveras that came from its clash with Amador was the outcome.
On a night where Calaveras did not play its best, the Red Hawks still collected a victory to stay undefeated in the Mother Lode League standings. Calaveras improved to 3-0 in league play and is now the only league team with an unblemished record following a 39-22 win over Amador on Friday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas. The win was Calaveras’ 36th in a row over Amador.
“All that matters at the end is that we picked up another league win,” Calaveras head coach Eric Baechler said. “But as a coach, every game you come out with something to improve on and something to work on and that’s what’s great about games. This week was a heavy dose of defensive practice, and we feel like our defense is where it needs to be and now, we’ll go to practice and work on our offensive sets. It was a defensive minded week and it showed tonight.”
Calaveras has now won 15 straight Mother Lode League games dating back to 2020. After going undefeated as league champions in 2022, the Red Hawks put a target on their backs for the 2023 season. Baechler and his squad know that every team in the league wants to be the one to hand the defending champs a defeat and that Calaveras is going to get the best that each team has to offer, which is what happened with Amador.
“We are the defending champions, so we are not hiding from anybody, and they all want to beat us and that’s how it should be,” Baechler said. “It’s a competitive league this year and on any given night, anybody can get you and we stress that a lot. Some nights you are going to have better games than others. But if we keep playing with the same kind of intensity that we played with tonight, I feel that we are going to be in every game.”
The Red Hawks jumped out to an early 6-1 lead with a free throw from senior Brooke Nordahl, a 3-point basket from senior Bailie Clark and a basket following a rebound from senior Laney Koepp. Late in the opening quarter, senior Madyson Bernasconi drained a shot from behind the arc and junior Natalie Brothers scored as time expired to give the Hawks an 11-6 lead heading into the second quarter.
Amador stayed close on the scoreboard and midway through the second period, trailed by just four points. Calaveras ended the half on a 5-0 run with back-to-back baskets from sophomore Mariah Maddock and a free throw from Clark and led 20-11 at halftime.
A change in momentum occurred in the third quarter when Calaveras began to press Amador. Calaveras’ full-court press forced a number of turnovers which led to the Red Hawks outscoring the Buffaloes 14-5 in the third quarter.
“That lit a fire for us,” Koepp said. “It’s nice to hold them to five seconds on the inbound or force a turnover. That really changed the game for us. Our defense definitely kept us in the game tonight and that’s because we’ve been working on it really hard in practice and it showed.”
Bernasconi led Calaveras in the third quarter with five points, while Koepp scored four, junior Izzy Tapia added three points and Clark scored two. Heading into the fourth quarter, Calaveras led 34-16.
The Hawks scored just five points in the final eight minutes. Maddock and Nordahl both scored two points apiece and junior Paige Johnston added a free throw. Calaveras limited Amador to six points in the fourth and only 11 total points in the second half, which is the same as what the Buffaloes scored in the opening 16 minutes.
“We haven’t been able to play a full man defense for more than a quarter this year and tonight, we were able to do it for three quarters,” Baechler said about the strong defensive performance. “The league is mostly zone oriented and if we can use a high-tempo and a high-paced man-to-man defense, then that’s a strength for us.”
Bernasconi finished with a game-high 10 points and also had three rebounds; junior Ginger Scheidt had four rebounds and one steal; Koepp had six points, four boards and one steal; Hannah Emerson had four rebounds; Clark finished with six points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block; Johnston had one point and one rebound; Nordahl scored three points with six rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block; Maddock had six points, two boards and one assist; Brothers had four points and one rebound; and Tapia had three points, nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.
Calaveras (16-5, 3-0 MLL) is the only undefeated Mother Lode League team, as Sonora and Bret Harte are both 2-1, Amador and Argonaut are both 1-2 and Summerville is 0-3.