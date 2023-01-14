Red Hawks stay perfect in MLL play with a 39-22 win over Amador
Calaveras' Hannah Emerson looks to shoot in traffic against Amador. 

Not every game is one for the history books. Not every game is one that will be talked about for years to come. And not every game sees giants fall or features a record-setting performance.

That was the case when the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team hosted the Amador Buffaloes.

Brooke Nordahl shoots in the first quarter against Amador. 
Calaveras senior Bailie Clark drives through traffic against Amador. 
Calaveras' Madyson Bernasconi had 10 points and three rebounds in the win over Amador. 
Calaveras junior Ginger Scheidt shoots a 3-point basket in the second quarter. 
Calaveras is now 3-0 in the Mother Lode League standings. 
