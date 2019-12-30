Bullfrogs finish third in Big Valley Christian Holiday Classic

MODESTO – The Big Valley Christian Holiday Classic seems to be a tournament the Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball team enjoys being a part of. In 2017 and 2018, Bret Harte took first place. While the Bullfrogs were unable to make it three in a row in the 15th annual tournament, they were able to win two out of three games and leave in third place.
Bret Harte began the three-day tournament on Dec. 26 with a big 66-32 win over John Adams Academy. The next day, the Bullfrogs lost 49-48 to host team Big Valley Christian. And in the third-place game, Bret Harte knocked off Waterford 43-33.
“We played deep and got into our bench a little more,” Bret Harte head coach Brian Barnett said Dec. 27 at the end of the tournament. “We got a lot of guys time in the first game and in the second game, we got into the winning time. Even though we didn’t win the game, we got the late-game experience. And tonight, we were able to get some guys in at the end of the game to get that experience. That should help us down the road, especially if we are in those close games.”
In the opening contest against John Adams, Bret Harte jumped out to a 21-8 lead and never looked back. At halftime, that lead was cut to 35-24, but the Bullfrogs outscored John Adams 31-8 in the final 16 minutes.
Luka Miro led the way with 14 points and had three assists, three rebounds and one steal; Tanner Gerhart had 10 points and five rebounds; and Erik Trent scored eight points and had seven steals and four assists.
In the one-point loss to Big Valley Christian, the two teams played to a 15-15 tie after the opening eight minutes, and Bret Harte trailed 28-25 at halftime. Big Valley Christian took a 41-36 lead into the fourth quarter, but Bret Harte battled back and cut the deficit to one with three minutes to play. The Bullfrogs had their chance to take the lead, but couldn’t make the shot and lost 49-48.
Senior Jaden Bitner led Bret Harte with 14 points and four rebounds; Kaden Palmer scored 11 and had six boards; and Miro added 10 points in the win with four assists and five rebounds.
In the third-place game against Waterford, Miro got hot and didn’t cool off. As Bret Harte trailed 10-6 early in the second quarter, Miro drained a 3-point basket and then made three more shots from behind the arc before halftime. The junior scored 16 points in the second quarter.
“He got hot and he got open,” Barnett said. “We adjusted our offense a little bit and that got him some open shots. It propelled us and gave us a little bit of confidence.”
With Miro’s hot shooting, Bret Harte went on a 17-2 run and led 26-17 at halftime. Heading into the fourth quarter, the Bullfrogs were ahead 35-24, and got more baskets from Miro and Trent to hold on for the 43-33 win.
Miro scored a career-high 27 points; Trent had five points with three assists and three boards; Kieran Rymple had nine boards; and Bitner and Gerhart each scored four points in the win. Bitner was placed on the tournament’s second team, while Miro made the first team.
Bret Harte is now 6-8 and Barnett can see areas where his team has improved since the first tournament of the season nearly a month ago in Delhi.
“We are not making as many of the ‘JV passes’ anymore,” Barnett said. “We are making crisp passes and ball-faking a little bit more. They are experienced varsity and becoming varsity athletes than what we were at the Delhi Tournament.”
Bret Harte takes on Mariposa at 5 p.m., Saturday in Mariposa. The Bullfrogs’ next home game is on Jan. 7 against Golden Sierra.